Buenos Aires mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and former security minister Patricia Bullrich will most likely compete head-to-head for the presidential nomination of center-right opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio, after former president Mauricio Macri shocked Argentina's political establishment by deciding not to run in the October general elections.

The decision by Macri (pictured) – who founded the coalition's main party, PRO, which includes Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich, the current party president – clears the way for a new generation of leaders to take power in the country.

President Alberto Fernández is very unpopular even among the ruling Peronist coalition and is at odds with vice president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her supporters. She, in turn, may not be able to run herself after being found guilty of corruption last December by a court that banned her from public office for life.

And Sergio Massa, the economic minister who was supposed to jump-start Argentina's economy, is not expected to run or have any success as the economy wilts under an annual inflation rate that has surpassed 100%.

In short, there does not appear to be a viable ruling party candidate ahead of the October 22 vote. Furthermore, Latin America's elections have been trending toward the opposition. The last time a ruling party won a presidential vote was in 2018, when Paraguay's Colorado party retained power.

That is why many observers believe that the winner of the primaries in August between Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich will most likely become Argentina's next president.

As for Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's divisive brand of populist policies, we may we witnessing the beginning of the end.

Although her movement continues to wield a majority of votes in Buenos Aires province – the most populous in the country – at the national level, her disapproval numbers are too high to run for the highest office and have been for a while. That was the reason, after all, why she chose Alberto Fernández to head the ticket four years ago – when they beat Macri in the first round – only to become disillusioned with her stand-in once he began governing.

As it stands, the October election will not pit old foes such as Macri against Cristina, but instead will most likely usher in a new leader who will have to face a very old problem – Argentina's persistent and runaway inflation and the subsequent economic malaise.