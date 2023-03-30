Brazil greenfield power generation projects under pressure
The combination of high capex levels and low energy rates in Brazil’s free (non-regulated) electric power market is holding back investment decisions in greenfield generation projects.
While the costs of materials, equipment and services for the deployment of new projects have not fallen to pre-pandemic levels, the country’s 13.75% basic interest rate has worsened financing conditions.
Meanwhile, with fewer thermal plants being dispatched amid favorable hydrological conditions, the "price for the settlement of differences (PLD)," which is the main price reference in the free market, has remained at the floor of around 70 reais (US$13.40)/MWh.
"Even self-production energy projects, which count on sectorial benefits, are more difficult to be feasible," Henrique Casotti, a partner at energy solutions firm Genco Energia, told BNamericas.
“The power generator is suffering, especially when it comes to greenfield projects, as the bill doesn't add up, since the costs are inflated. So this inhibits investments in generation,” Cláudio Ribeiro, CEO of 2W Ecobank (formerly 2W Energia), told BNamericas.
2W currently has 140MW in operation through the Anemus wind farm, in Rio Grande do Norte, and is building the 121MW Kairós wind project in Ceará, whose second development stage, with another 140MW, is under evaluation.
“The question is whether it’s worth investing in greenfield generation or simply buying cheaper energy on the free market and offering it to our customers,” Ribeiro said
The company is targeting medium and small electricity consumers that are able to migrate from the regulated to the free market or will be able to do so in the coming years, as restrictions are relaxed.
Rising costs have also impacted the budget of PV solar projects, which largely depend on imports from China, whose industrial activities were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Tinn Amado, CEO of Echoenergia, of the Equatorial Energia group, highlighted on Thursday that the prices of PV solar power equipment have decreased recently.
Echoenergia has assets in the northeast with 1.2GW of installed capacity and ready-to-build projects that total more than 1.2GW of additional capacity.
“We’re conducting digitization processes to scale up and have contracted power when our new parks come online,” he said, during an investors webcast.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Brazil greenfield power generation projects under pressure
New investment decisions are being held back amid high costs and low energy rates, BNamericas was told.
The Latin American M&A landscape: Gradual deal increase on the horizon
Felipe Junqueira, the head of M&A and transaction solutions leader for Latin America at Aon, talks with BNamericas about the trends in the region's...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Futura 1 photovoltaic plant (Futura 1 complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Futura 7 photovoltaic plant (Futura 1 complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Futura 6 photovoltaic plant (Futura 1 complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Futura 4 photovoltaic plant (Futura 1 complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Futura 3 photovoltaic plant (Futura 1 complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Futura 21 photovoltaic plant (Futura 1 complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Futura 2 photovoltaic plant (Futura 1 complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Futura 19 photovoltaic plant (Futura 1 complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Futura 18 photovoltaic plant (Futura 1 complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Futura 17 photovoltaic plant (Futura 1 complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Green Solar Energia (Green Solar)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Inovamall Consultoria e Assessoria Empresarial Ltda. (Inovamall)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Windplan Engenharia
- Company: Starta Engenharia Ltda.
- Company: Sinapsys