The combination of high capex levels and low energy rates in Brazil’s free (non-regulated) electric power market is holding back investment decisions in greenfield generation projects.

While the costs of materials, equipment and services for the deployment of new projects have not fallen to pre-pandemic levels, the country’s 13.75% basic interest rate has worsened financing conditions.

Meanwhile, with fewer thermal plants being dispatched amid favorable hydrological conditions, the "price for the settlement of differences (PLD)," which is the main price reference in the free market, has remained at the floor of around 70 reais (US$13.40)/MWh.

"Even self-production energy projects, which count on sectorial benefits, are more difficult to be feasible," Henrique Casotti, a partner at energy solutions firm Genco Energia, told BNamericas.

“The power generator is suffering, especially when it comes to greenfield projects, as the bill doesn't add up, since the costs are inflated. So this inhibits investments in generation,” Cláudio Ribeiro, CEO of 2W Ecobank (formerly 2W Energia), told BNamericas.

2W currently has 140MW in operation through the Anemus wind farm, in Rio Grande do Norte, and is building the 121MW Kairós wind project in Ceará, whose second development stage, with another 140MW, is under evaluation.

“The question is whether it’s worth investing in greenfield generation or simply buying cheaper energy on the free market and offering it to our customers,” Ribeiro said

The company is targeting medium and small electricity consumers that are able to migrate from the regulated to the free market or will be able to do so in the coming years, as restrictions are relaxed.

Rising costs have also impacted the budget of PV solar projects, which largely depend on imports from China, whose industrial activities were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Tinn Amado, CEO of Echoenergia, of the Equatorial Energia group, highlighted on Thursday that the prices of PV solar power equipment have decreased recently.

Echoenergia has assets in the northeast with 1.2GW of installed capacity and ready-to-build projects that total more than 1.2GW of additional capacity.

“We’re conducting digitization processes to scale up and have contracted power when our new parks come online,” he said, during an investors webcast.