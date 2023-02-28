Brazil
Analysis

Brazilian companies facing tightening credit conditions

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Commercial & Retail Banking Multilaterals Interest Rates Distressed companies & Bankruptcy Inflation Politics Federal Government Financing Investment banking Economics
Brazilian companies facing tightening credit conditions

Brazilian loan volume reached 5.3tn reais (US$1.01tn) in January, down 0.3% month-on-month, while the non-performing rate rose to 3.2% from 3%, signaling that credit conditions for companies are worsening.

"Since the last months of 2022 we have seen increasing signs of companies resorting to debt restructuring strategies and this scenario will get worse this year, since interest rates remain high and cash generation of companies has not kept up," Salvatore Milanese (pictured), founding partner of Pantalica Partners, specialized in corporate turnarounds, told BNamericas.

Corporate loan volume contracted 2.4%, while personal loan volume grew 1.1%, according to latest central bank figures.

Although the scenario has not yet deteriorated drastically, analysts warn of difficulties, since banks tightened credit conditions in response to higher default rates.

Key to the problems is the current base rate of 13.75%, which was raised from a record low of 2% in 2019 in response to rising inflation. The raise created problems for companies that obtained loans in a low-interest environment, initially intended to help with pandemic hardships.

"The government will have to sit down together with state-run and private sector banks and study a solution to avoid a series of company bankruptcies. Perhaps one measure that would make sense would be to use [development bank] BNDES to provide longer-term loans to small and medium-sized companies," added Milanese.

Banks tightened conditions after major retailer Lojas Americanas unexpectedly announced accounting inconsistencies of about 20bn reais and requested bankruptcy protection to prevent loan payments.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been criticizing the high base rate, trying to convince the central bank to reduce the rate and alleviate financial pressure on companies.

Analysts expect a reduction in H2 the earliest to help companies, even though inflation remains above the central bank target.

The economy is expected to grow 0.84% this year, according to the most recent central bank survey among 100 economists. Last year, growth reached 3%.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (Brazil)

Spotlight: Lula's first orders of business

Spotlight: Lula's first orders of business

In his first hours as Brazil's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reversed several measures his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, had implemented.

Spotlight: Key members of Lula's cabinet

Spotlight: Key members of Lula's cabinet

Reversing the approach of the Bolsonaro administration, Brazil's new government is run by cabinet members with more political rather than technocra...

Pelé's death briefly unites a politically divided Brazil

Pelé's death briefly unites a politically divided Brazil

Brazil to review Petrobras fuel price policy

Brazil to review Petrobras fuel price policy

Snapshot: Lula’s pick to lead Brazil’s communications ministry

Snapshot: Lula’s pick to lead Brazil’s communications ministry

Brazil's sanitation sector: Troubled waters or more opportunities on the horizon?

Brazil's sanitation sector: Troubled waters or more opportunities on the horizon?

Brazil's BNDES to invest up to US$190mn in infra investment funds of Vinci Partners

Brazil's BNDES to invest up to US$190mn in infra investment funds of Vinci Partners

Tensions rise in Brazil ahead of Lula's swearing-in ceremony

Tensions rise in Brazil ahead of Lula's swearing-in ceremony

Ambiguity over Lula's fiscal policy worrying Brazilian analysts

Ambiguity over Lula's fiscal policy worrying Brazilian analysts

Switching track: Lula to rely on PPPs to drive rail investments

Switching track: Lula to rely on PPPs to drive rail investments

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

  • Project: Valeriano
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 14 minutes from now
  • Project: Diablillos
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 minutes from now

Other companies in: Political Risk & Macro

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Gobierno de la República de Surinam
  • The Government of the Republic of Suriname is the public administration established under its Constitution in 1987. It is composed of the President's office, integrated by the P...

Latest news

Microsoft's Mexico datacenter region set to open in H2

Microsoft's Mexico datacenter region set to open in H2

Helping to complete South America’s energy transition, integration jigsaw

Helping to complete South America’s energy transition, integration jigsaw

Brazilian companies facing tightening credit conditions

Brazilian companies facing tightening credit conditions

Aura Minerals announces capex plans for 2023

Aura Minerals announces capex plans for 2023

Brazil's Conasa acquires full control of water concessionaire Águas do Sertão

Brazil's Conasa acquires full control of water concessionaire Águas do Sertão