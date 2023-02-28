Brazilian companies facing tightening credit conditions
Brazilian loan volume reached 5.3tn reais (US$1.01tn) in January, down 0.3% month-on-month, while the non-performing rate rose to 3.2% from 3%, signaling that credit conditions for companies are worsening.
"Since the last months of 2022 we have seen increasing signs of companies resorting to debt restructuring strategies and this scenario will get worse this year, since interest rates remain high and cash generation of companies has not kept up," Salvatore Milanese (pictured), founding partner of Pantalica Partners, specialized in corporate turnarounds, told BNamericas.
Corporate loan volume contracted 2.4%, while personal loan volume grew 1.1%, according to latest central bank figures.
Although the scenario has not yet deteriorated drastically, analysts warn of difficulties, since banks tightened credit conditions in response to higher default rates.
Key to the problems is the current base rate of 13.75%, which was raised from a record low of 2% in 2019 in response to rising inflation. The raise created problems for companies that obtained loans in a low-interest environment, initially intended to help with pandemic hardships.
"The government will have to sit down together with state-run and private sector banks and study a solution to avoid a series of company bankruptcies. Perhaps one measure that would make sense would be to use [development bank] BNDES to provide longer-term loans to small and medium-sized companies," added Milanese.
Banks tightened conditions after major retailer Lojas Americanas unexpectedly announced accounting inconsistencies of about 20bn reais and requested bankruptcy protection to prevent loan payments.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been criticizing the high base rate, trying to convince the central bank to reduce the rate and alleviate financial pressure on companies.
Analysts expect a reduction in H2 the earliest to help companies, even though inflation remains above the central bank target.
The economy is expected to grow 0.84% this year, according to the most recent central bank survey among 100 economists. Last year, growth reached 3%.
