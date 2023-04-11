The opening of Brazil’s natural gas market looks set to stimulate diversification in price indexation options and produce more hedging operations, leading to better price conditions, Fernando Berardo, risk management consultant for natural gas at Stonex financial services network, told BNamericas.

Most fuel supply contracts, which are still dominated by Petrobras, are still attached to the Brent reference price.

As of 2021, the state-run firm started offering the option of tying contracts to the Henry Hub index, a benchmark used in the US for gas liquefaction projects and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, and there are also some isolated cases of contracts that use the Japan Korean Marker JKM and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility TTF, for example.

According to Berardo, there is not much culture of hedging gas prices in Brazil because of the existence of subsidies, the Petrobras monopoly and a lack of market maturity.

He said that locking prices at a level that is consistent with the consumer's budget is important, especially in a context of high volatility like 2022, when prices varied by as much as 60%.

“Some large gas consumers have been hedging, but medium-sized industries, with consumption of 30,000m3/d, don't look at the futures market with such attention. The opening of the sector brings new indexation possibilities, stimulating the creation of more specialized teams with the know-how to analyze these possibilities,” Berardo said.

Flávia Pierry, a natural gas specialist at Argus, said that on April 7 the price of LNG delivered to Brazil, not including transportation costs, was lower than the gas calculated in the local pipeline network, at around US$11.60/MBTU versus US$12.10/MBTU, respectively.

She added that the drop might reflect the end of winter in the northern hemisphere.

“It’s possible that consumers in Brazil will demand a renegotiation of contracts, giving greater weight to the Henry Hub or reducing the percentage of Brent in the contracts. LNG has to be the marginal price,” she told BNamericas.

At present, the lowest gas prices in Brazil are seen in the northeast region, where private onshore gas producers, such as Alvopetro, 3R Petroleum, PetroRecôncavo and Origem Energia, have closed contracts with local distributors in recent years.

Meanwhile, southern gas utilities remain largely dependent on Petrobras, although that situation will change in the coming years with the start of operations of New Fortress Energy’s LNG regasification terminal in Santa Catarina (TGS) and the construction of new infrastructure by Nova Transportadora do Sudeste to take domestic offshore gas to the region.

In 2025, a long-term contract between Bolivia's YPFB and Petrobras is scheduled to expire and that could open up an opportunity for the Andean nation to deliver gas under better price conditions in Brazil.

Last year, the Bolivian state-run company closed export contracts with Brazil’s CDGN (MDC), Delta Comercializadora, Tradener, Âmbar, MTGás, Compass and Trafigura, but the lion’s share of the 16.8Mm3/d supplied to Brazil was delivered to Petrobras.

Fernando Berardo does not foresee any problems with Bolivian gas supply to Brazil in the short term.

"But discussions about a new gas pipeline to enable Argentine exports to Brazil are important in a long-term perspective, considering possible new water crises and our infrastructure bottlenecks,” he said.