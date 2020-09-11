Chile
Analysis

Could Chile’s miners benefit from shared water infrastructure?

Bnamericas Published: Friday, September 11, 2020
Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Underground mining Drought Desalination plant Types of mining Open pit mining Costs

You have reached your limit of free pageviews this month (5/5)

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

arrow

Request a free demo and find thousands of business opportunities in Latin America. Make decisions with valuable and relevant information about your industry.

Please use a corporate email address

With your subscription you will have access to key data on:

9,000+ projects in Latin America

22,000+ global companies that do business in the region.

46,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects.

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish.

Request a demo

Let us show you what BNamericas can do for you

Please use a corporate email address

What our clients think of us

I have no hesitation in recommending a subscription to BNamericas for anybody with business interests which fall within the scope covered by BNamericas, as I am sure it will help you identify prospects and increase business, as it has done for us.

Jeffrey Dawes

President and CEO - Komatsu
  • BHP
  • Nexa
  • Panamerican
  • Barrick
  • Codelco
  • Teck
  • Kinross
  • Caterpillar Global Mining
  • Anglo American

Learn how BNamericas works

BNamericas is a platform tailored to your business, giving you can all the data and information you need in one place, with real-time alerts.