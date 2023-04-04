Ecuador suffering triple whammy of violent crime, political tensions and natural disasters
Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso is dealing with a rising crime wave fueled by drug cartels and local gangs, along with natural disasters, just as he faces an impeachment that could end his presidency.
Over the weekend, in a controversial decision, Lasso authorized the possession and carrying of weapons by civilians for personal defense.
He also declared a state of emergency in three cantons of Guayas province and in the provinces of Santa Elena and Los Ríos, on the country's coast.
Lasso's decision came amid a wave of violent crime. Police had to defuse explosives that criminals tied to a man in Guayaquil; four people were murdered in an exclusive residential area of a resort in Santa Elena; a journalist had to be taken out of the country in a special operation due to threats to her life; several journalists received parcel bombs; a man’s head appeared on a park bench; and the administrative director of a hospital in Guayaquil and the manager of one in Esmeraldas were murdered.
Among those murdered in Santa Elena was businessman Rubén Cherres, mentioned by the media as a trusted man and friend of Danilo Carrera Drouet, Lasso's brother-in-law.
According to media investigations, Cherres was a political operator who arranged ministerial appointments for which he allegedly received commissions. He was also being investigated for allegedly being linked to Albanian drug traffickers who operated on the country's coast, sending narcotics to Europe and the US.
Added to the wave of violence are the effects of a severe winter, an earthquake that left at least 15 people dead and damaged roads and oil infrastructure on Puná island, and a major landslide in the Andean region that caused almost 30 deaths.
Against this backdrop, the process to impeach Lasso has begun in the national assembly, where 92 of the 137 votes are needed to remove the conservative leader from power
The documentation is in the oversight committee, which has to analyze the evidence and Lasso’s defense and issue a report within 30 days recommending whether the case should proceed or be archived.
The legislators who presented the case accuse Lasso of embezzlement for not having taken action against corruption in Emco, the body that coordinates state companies, national oil company Petroecuador and maritime hydrocarbons transporter Flopec, in which Carrera Drouet is implicated.
However, the constitutional court admitted only the charge of embezzlement at Flopec, and the oversight committee’s chair, Fernando Villavicencio, said only evidence regarding that accusation will be received. (See the court's ruling in the Documents box on the top right of the screen.)
Lasso argues that the incidents occurred between 2018 and 2020, when he was not yet president.
On Monday, Villavicencio asked that both Lasso and the plaintiffs be notified of the start of the trial process.
Photo: Landslide in Alausí
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Ecuador)
Lasso doesn't rule out early elections in Ecuador
The Ecuadoran president spoke with international media about his difficult situation, with the threat of impeachment looming large.
Ecuador's President Lasso closer to being impeached
Experts say the process leading up to a final vote could take at least two months.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Celesta (ex-Maravaia deposit)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Luzia 2 solar park (Neoenergia solar park)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Photovoltaic Park Andino Occidente II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Corina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Santo Domingo Port
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Santo Domingo Desalination Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Construction of the PR-10 Highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
23 hours ago
- Project: Santo Domingo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
23 hours ago
- Project: La Libertad Dam
- Current stage:
- Updated:
23 hours ago
- Project: Longitudinal de la Sierra stretch 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Enel Chile S.A. (Enel Chile)
-
Enel Chile S.A., formerly Enersis Chile, is one of Chile's largest power holding companies and part of Italian multinational Enel. Its conventional power generation unit Enel Ge...
- Company: Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (Guanajuato Silver)
-
Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., formerly Vangold Mining Corp., is a Canadian silver and gold mining company incorporated in 1978 and based in Vancouver, which develops ore tenem...
- Company: Geodetec Ingeniería SpA (Geodetec)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Rodoanel BH S.A.
- Company: Organismo de Cuenca Río Bravo (OCRB)
- Company: Energía 2000 S.A. (Energía 2000)
-
Energía 2000 S.R.L is a company based in Dominican Republic and engaged in generation and sale of electric power. The firm is in charge of Manzanillo Power Energía 2000 thermoel...
- Company: Grenergy Renovables S.A. (Grenergy Renovables)
-
Grenergy Renovables (Grenergy) is a developer and operator of power generation projects from renewable sources, mainly solar and wind. Its offer comprises the different implemen...
- Company: Sociedad Española de Montajes Industriales, S. A. (Grupo SEMI)
-
Sociedad Española De Montajes Industriales S.A. (SEMI) is a Spanish company, founded in 1919, which designs and builds industrial facilities in the electricity and industrial se...
- Company: Siemens S.A.C. (Siemens Perú)
-
Siemens SAC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of German firm Siemens, offers a wide range of solutions and services in the country, where its industry, energy and healthcare divisions ...