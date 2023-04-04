Ecuador
Analysis

Ecuador suffering triple whammy of violent crime, political tensions and natural disasters

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Politics Legal issues / Legal Advice Natural disasters / Health Crisis
Ecuador suffering triple whammy of violent crime, political tensions and natural disasters

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso is dealing with a rising crime wave fueled by drug cartels and local gangs, along with natural disasters, just as he faces an impeachment that could end his presidency.

Over the weekend, in a controversial decision, Lasso authorized the possession and carrying of weapons by civilians for personal defense.

He also declared a state of emergency in three cantons of Guayas province and in the provinces of Santa Elena and Los Ríos, on the country's coast.

Lasso's decision came amid a wave of violent crime. Police had to defuse explosives that criminals tied to a man in Guayaquil; four people were murdered in an exclusive residential area of a resort in Santa Elena; a journalist had to be taken out of the country in a special operation due to threats to her life; several journalists received parcel bombs; a man’s head appeared on a park bench; and the administrative director of a hospital in Guayaquil and the manager of one in Esmeraldas were murdered.

Among those murdered in Santa Elena was businessman Rubén Cherres, mentioned by the media as a trusted man and friend of Danilo Carrera Drouet, Lasso's brother-in-law.

According to media investigations, Cherres was a political operator who arranged ministerial appointments for which he allegedly received commissions. He was also being investigated for allegedly being linked to Albanian drug traffickers who operated on the country's coast, sending narcotics to Europe and the US.

Added to the wave of violence are the effects of a severe winter, an earthquake that left at least 15 people dead and damaged roads and oil infrastructure on Puná island, and a major landslide in the Andean region that caused almost 30 deaths.

Against this backdrop, the process to impeach Lasso has begun in the national assembly, where 92 of the 137 votes are needed to remove the conservative leader from power 

The documentation is in the oversight committee, which has to analyze the evidence and Lasso’s defense and issue a report within 30 days recommending whether the case should proceed or be archived.

The legislators who presented the case accuse Lasso of embezzlement for not having taken action against corruption in Emco, the body that coordinates state companies, national oil company Petroecuador and maritime hydrocarbons transporter Flopec, in which Carrera Drouet is implicated.

However, the constitutional court admitted only the charge of embezzlement at Flopec, and the oversight committee’s chair, Fernando Villavicencio, said only evidence regarding that accusation will be received. (See the court's ruling in the Documents box on the top right of the screen.)

Lasso argues that the incidents occurred between 2018 and 2020, when he was not yet president.

On Monday, Villavicencio asked that both Lasso and the plaintiffs be notified of the start of the trial process.

Photo: Landslide in Alausí

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (Ecuador)

Lasso doesn't rule out early elections in Ecuador

Lasso doesn't rule out early elections in Ecuador

The Ecuadoran president spoke with international media about his difficult situation, with the threat of impeachment looming large.

Ecuador's President Lasso closer to being impeached

Ecuador's President Lasso closer to being impeached

Experts say the process leading up to a final vote could take at least two months.

Ecuador's political uncertainty spooks investors

Ecuador's political uncertainty spooks investors

Ecuador advances legislative processes to facilitate mining

Ecuador advances legislative processes to facilitate mining

Ecuador seeks to return faulty US$3.4bn hydro to Chinese contractor

Ecuador seeks to return faulty US$3.4bn hydro to Chinese contractor

How illegal mining is spreading across Ecuador

How illegal mining is spreading across Ecuador

Resounding local election defeat for Ecuadoran govt could spell trouble

Resounding local election defeat for Ecuadoran govt could spell trouble

Activists advance toward plebiscite on mining northwest of Quito

Activists advance toward plebiscite on mining northwest of Quito

Why Ecuador has failed to attract private investment

Why Ecuador has failed to attract private investment

Ecuador could increase oil production but political factors are seen as a hurdle

Ecuador could increase oil production but political factors are seen as a hurdle

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

  • Project: Corina
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 22 hours ago

Other companies

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Enel Chile S.A.  (Enel Chile)
  • Enel Chile S.A., formerly Enersis Chile, is one of Chile's largest power holding companies and part of Italian multinational Enel. Its conventional power generation unit Enel Ge...
  • Company: Geodetec Ingeniería SpA  (Geodetec)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Energía 2000 S.A.  (Energía 2000)
  • Energía 2000 S.R.L is a company based in Dominican Republic and engaged in generation and sale of electric power. The firm is in charge of Manzanillo Power Energía 2000 thermoel...
  • Company: Grenergy Renovables S.A.  (Grenergy Renovables)
  • Grenergy Renovables (Grenergy) is a developer and operator of power generation projects from renewable sources, mainly solar and wind. Its offer comprises the different implemen...
  • Company: Siemens S.A.C.  (Siemens Perú)
  • Siemens SAC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of German firm Siemens, offers a wide range of solutions and services in the country, where its industry, energy and healthcare divisions ...

Latest news

Signing of consulting contract for the Modernization, Repowering and Rehabilitation of the Acaray Hydroelectric Power Plant

Signing of consulting contract for the Modernization, Repowering and Rehabili...

Mexico set to nationalize Iberdrola assets through US$6bn buyout

Mexico set to nationalize Iberdrola assets through US$6bn buyout

Spotlight: Latin America's top 7 gas pipeline projects

Spotlight: Latin America's top 7 gas pipeline projects

Former official decries lack of expertise at Mexican rail planning department

Former official decries lack of expertise at Mexican rail planning department

Mexico sets new distributed generation records

Mexico sets new distributed generation records