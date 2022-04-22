Eletrobras investments fell 50% in 10 years
Annual investments made by Brazil’s Eletrobras fell more than 50% in the last decade, according to figures published by the federal electric power holding company.
In 2012, the state-run firm invested 9.8bn reais (currently US$2.1bn), while last year the figure fell to 4.7bn reais.
Annual investments budgeted, meanwhile, dropped from 12.5bn reais to 8.2bn reais.
During the last two years of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government (2012-13) and Dilma Rousseff's time as president (2014-16), Eletrobras invested, on average, 10.3bn reais per year, or 78% of the amount planned.
Under Michel Temer (2017-18), capex averaged 4.9bn reais, or 66% of the amount budgeted while under current president Jair Bolsonaro (since January 2019) the company has invested 3.7bn reais a year on average or 58% of that budgeted.
Despite the lower investments, the company posted better financial results. While during five years of Workers Party (PT) administrations (Lula and Rousseff), Eletrobras only reported annual net profits once, in 2016, in the following five-year period a loss was only posted in 2017.
The main argument of Brazil’s government to privatize Eletrobras is that the company has been investing way lower than what is deemed ideal to maintain its importance in the electric power sector – an amount put at 15.7bn reais per year, according to economy minister Paulo Guedes.
The company’s privatization will involve issuing new shares to dilute the government’s majority stake to below 45%. The model is being analyzed by federal audit court TCU.
DIVESTMENTS
Meanwhile, Eletrobras is selling its shares held in special purpose entities (SPEs) and related firms where it owns minority stakes.
The latest operations include the sale of its 32.7% interest in Companhia Estadual de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica (CEEE-T) to CPFL Comercialização de Energia Cone Sul for 1.1bn reais, and the divestment of its 78% stake in Livramento Holding to Arthur Moura Engenharia for 3.7bn reais.
The CEEE-T transaction was the first concluded as part of Eletrobras’ divestment plan involving related companies, which has targeted 3.5bn reais in sales by 2026.
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Brazil’s energy sector forecast to need US$680bn investments in 2022-31
Over 80% of the investments projected by the federal energy company will be earmarked for oil, gas and biofuels.
Higher prices expected at Brazil’s next power generation tender
Energy projects have been affected by rising international prices and domestic inflation.
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Rio Grande Offshore
- Current stage:
- Updated:
37 minutes from now
- Project: Cassino Offshore
- Current stage:
- Updated:
40 minutes from now
- Project: Guarita Offshore
- Current stage:
- Updated:
44 minutes from now
- Project: Vitória Offshore
- Current stage:
- Updated:
42 minutes from now
- Project: Ventos de São Roque 01 wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 hour from now
- Project: Serra do Mel II photovoltaic plant (Serra Branca cluster)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
18 hours ago
- Project: Lúcia Cherobim hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
19 hours ago
- Project: Serra do Mel I photovoltaic plant (Serra Branca cluster)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
18 hours ago
- Project: Costa Nordeste Offshore Wind Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
41 minutes from now
- Project: Amazonita
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Geradora Eólica Brigadeiro V S.A.
- Company: Geradora Eólica Brigadeiro IV S.A.
- Company: Geradora Eólica Brigadeiro III S.A.
- Company: Brasil Bio Fuels S.A. (Brasil BioFuels)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Cortez Engenharia Ltda. (Cortez Engenharia)
-
Cortez Engenharia Ltda. is a construction company that belongs to the Brazilian holding company Grupo Cortez. It has developed projects for the industrial and metals sectors, as...
- Company: Geradora Eólica Brigadeiro II S.A.
- Company: Geradora Eólica Brigadeiro I S.A.
- Company: Vale Azul Energia Ltda. (Vale Azul)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Usina Termelétrica de Lins S.A
-
Incorporated in 2008, Omega Energia is a company focused exclusively on developing renewable power generation projects. Omega operates 58 projects in 7 Brazilian states with a t...
- Company: Consorcio Toyo Setal-Mitsubishi