Brazil
Analysis

Eletrobras investments fell 50% in 10 years

Bnamericas Published: Friday, April 22, 2022
Eletrobras investments fell 50% in 10 years

Annual investments made by Brazil’s Eletrobras fell more than 50% in the last decade, according to figures published by the federal electric power holding company.  

In 2012, the state-run firm invested 9.8bn reais (currently US$2.1bn), while last year the figure fell to 4.7bn reais. 

Annual investments budgeted, meanwhile, dropped from 12.5bn reais to 8.2bn reais.

During the last two years of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government (2012-13) and Dilma Rousseff's time as president (2014-16), Eletrobras invested, on average, 10.3bn reais per year, or 78% of the amount planned. 

Under Michel Temer (2017-18), capex averaged 4.9bn reais, or 66% of the amount budgeted while under current president Jair Bolsonaro (since January 2019) the company has invested 3.7bn reais a year on average or 58% of that budgeted. 

Despite the lower investments, the company posted better financial results. While during five years of Workers Party (PT) administrations (Lula and Rousseff), Eletrobras only reported annual net profits once, in 2016, in the following five-year period a loss was only posted in 2017.

 

The main argument of Brazil’s government to privatize Eletrobras is that the company has been investing way lower than what is deemed ideal to maintain its importance in the electric power sector – an amount put at 15.7bn reais per year, according to economy minister Paulo Guedes. 

The company’s privatization will involve issuing new shares to dilute the government’s majority stake to below 45%. The model is being analyzed by federal audit court TCU

DIVESTMENTS

Meanwhile, Eletrobras is selling its shares held in special purpose entities (SPEs) and related firms where it owns minority stakes. 

The latest operations include the sale of its 32.7% interest in Companhia Estadual de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica (CEEE-T) to CPFL Comercialização de Energia Cone Sul for 1.1bn reais, and the divestment of its 78% stake in Livramento Holding to Arthur Moura Engenharia for 3.7bn reais.  

The CEEE-T transaction was the first concluded as part of Eletrobras’ divestment plan involving related companies, which has targeted 3.5bn reais in sales by 2026.

