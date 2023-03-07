At least four oil and gas companies have plans to develop offshore wind power generation projects in Brazil.

Together, the undertakings being studied have an estimated installed capacity of approximately 40.6GW, which is equivalent to about 21% of the total national generation currently in operation (191GW).

On Monday, the state-run firm Petrobras and Norway’s Equinor signed a letter of intent to evaluate the technical, economic and environmental feasibility of seven projects off the country’s coast, totalling 14.5GW.

The agreement is the result of a partnership formed in 2018 and expanded in scope beyond two initial wind projects: Aracatu I and II, located on the coastal border between Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo states.

The new agreement between the companies, in force until 2028, foresees the assessment of the Mangará (Piauí state), Ibitucatu (Ceará), Colibri (Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará), and Atobá and Ibituassu (Rio Grande do Sul) wind farms.

Meanwhile, Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell has six offshore wind projects being evaluated in Brazil: Pecém, in Ceará (3.01GW); Ubu (Espírito Santo, 2.52GW); Piauí (Piauí/2.52GW); Açu (Rio de Janeiro, 3.01GW); Galinhos (Rio Grande do Norte, 3.01GW); and White Shark (Rio Grande do Sul, 3.01GW).

And France’s TotalEnergies is considering another three undertakings: Sopros do Ceará, in Ceará state, with 3GW; Sopros do Rio de Janeiro (Rio de Janeiro, 3GW); and Sopros do Rio Grande do Sul (Rio Grande do Sul, 3GW).

European oil companies have increased global investments in renewable energy projects in recent years, as a means of enhancing their ESG agenda and preparing for the energy transition.

These more tangible actions to broaden their portfolio beyond hydrocarbons, compared with other global peers, may also stem from the fact that North Sea oil and gas reserves are maturing.

Even though Shell, Equinor and TotalEnergies are used to exploring and producing oil and gas overseas, the geopolitical risks are always greater abroad, and this is priced into their investment plans.

Sitting on huge oil and gas reserves, US majors ExxonMobil and Chevron, for example, are carrying out alternative energy projects, but on a smaller scale.

Likewise, Petrobras has focused its investments on exploring and developing its large deep and ultra-deepwater pre-salt assets in the past decade.

But the company is now likely to expand its portfolio, including offshore wind and green hydrogen projects, while strengthening its footprint in the biofuels market.

The strategy reflects both the views of its new CEO, Jean Paul Prates – who is the author of a federal bill to regulate offshore wind generation – and Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is working to put Brazil back into the vanguard of the fight against climate change.

Local wind power association Abeeólica expects the first bids for the assignment of use of areas for offshore wind generation in the country to be held this year.