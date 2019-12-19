Brazil
Analysis

Pensions to keep driving insurance sector growth in Brazil

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 19, 2019
Pensions Insurance & Reinsurance broking Economics Property & Casualty Financial results Annuity
Pensions to keep driving insurance sector growth in Brazil

Brazil's insurance segment will keep growing next year, helped by the ongoing expansion of the private pension sector.

"The recent approval of a major pension reform will favor the growth of premiums for companies offering pension products," Miguel Martinez, a sector analyst at Fitch Ratings, said.

"The recovery of economic growth should also unlock the strong growth potential of the insurance sector," he added.

More individuals are also looking for private options because the recently approved pension reform will reduce benefits of public pensions.

Recent figures already support the growth projection.

Written premiums, including saving bonds, but excluding health insurance, totaled nearly 223bn reais (US$54bn) from January-October, up 11% from the same period last year, according to local insurance confederation CNseg, which used data from sector regulator Susep.

Contributions to private pension plans rose 17.6% in the period, while property insurance, including vehicles and housing, increased 5.39%.

In addition, the insurance industry has remained resilient despite low GDP growth, as the penetration of insurance premiums is still low at around 6.5% and thus creates room for expansion.

This year the national economy is projected to expand around 1% and next year over 2%, according to economists.

To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.

News in: Insurance (Brazil)

At a Glance: Brazil's five biggest reinsurers

At a Glance: Brazil's five biggest reinsurers

The Brazilian reinsurance market saw a double-digit increase in the premiums that were ceded by insurers in H1.

The Best of BNamericas Week

The Best of BNamericas Week

Fresh oil rounds, the increasing deterioration of the Argentine economy and growing fears over a conflict between Colombia and Venezuela. It has be...

How disasters impacted insurance for Brazil's mining sector

How disasters impacted insurance for Brazil's mining sector

Why tax reform is causing friction between Bolsonaro and Guedes

Why tax reform is causing friction between Bolsonaro and Guedes

Spotlight: Brazil’s insurance regulator wants more private sector players

Spotlight: Brazil’s insurance regulator wants more private sector players

WSJ: Brazil pushes development in Amazon

WSJ: Brazil pushes development in Amazon

Latin America M&A activity trending down

Latin America M&A activity trending down

Brazil's big banks and fintechs: Is the threat real?

Brazil's big banks and fintechs: Is the threat real?

Brazil equity investments grow strongly despite weak economy

Brazil equity investments grow strongly despite weak economy

Argentina, Brazil sign 10-year automotive trade agreement

Argentina, Brazil sign 10-year automotive trade agreement

See more news

Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

  • Project: La Colosa
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 days ago

Other companies in: Insurance (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Insurance companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Our latest reports

Will Things Get Worse in Latin America? Will Things Get Worse in Latin America?
US$399
Opportunities beckon in new Latin American markets Opportunities beckon in new Latin American markets
US$399
A New Dawn For Latin America A New Dawn For Latin America
US$399
Economic and Social Turmoil to Weigh on Investm... Economic and Social Turmoil to Weigh on Investments
US$399
Total to pay:
Selected item:
Secure payment system.
Payment detail
Create an account on BNamericas
Payment
What is this?

Latest news

Five Panama infrastructure projects to keep an eye on in 2020

Five Panama infrastructure projects to keep an eye on in 2020

Will Argentina become a US-Venezuela intermediary?

Will Argentina become a US-Venezuela intermediary?

Electric power roundup: Voltalia inks Brazil deal, GAM Capital acquires Caribbean wind stakes

Electric power roundup: Voltalia inks Brazil deal, GAM Capital acquires Carib...

Outage won’t hit Norsk Hydro Brazil ops as hard as embargo

Outage won’t hit Norsk Hydro Brazil ops as hard as embargo

Oil & Gas roundup: Brazil pre-salt JV, Colombia gas output spike, Argentina E&P rights

Oil & Gas roundup: Brazil pre-salt JV, Colombia gas output spike, Argentina E...