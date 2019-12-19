Brazil's insurance segment will keep growing next year, helped by the ongoing expansion of the private pension sector.

"The recent approval of a major pension reform will favor the growth of premiums for companies offering pension products," Miguel Martinez, a sector analyst at Fitch Ratings, said.

"The recovery of economic growth should also unlock the strong growth potential of the insurance sector," he added.

More individuals are also looking for private options because the recently approved pension reform will reduce benefits of public pensions.

Recent figures already support the growth projection.

Written premiums, including saving bonds, but excluding health insurance, totaled nearly 223bn reais (US$54bn) from January-October, up 11% from the same period last year, according to local insurance confederation CNseg, which used data from sector regulator Susep.

Contributions to private pension plans rose 17.6% in the period, while property insurance, including vehicles and housing, increased 5.39%.

In addition, the insurance industry has remained resilient despite low GDP growth, as the penetration of insurance premiums is still low at around 6.5% and thus creates room for expansion.

This year the national economy is projected to expand around 1% and next year over 2%, according to economists.