Brazil’s Petrobras is set to receive bids for the supply and installation of its Búzios 10 project’s subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) by March 1, a source close to the matter told BNamericas.

Since the tender refers to an asset where the state-run oil firm has partners (China’s CNOOC and CNODC), the process is not available to the public on its procurement website Petronect.

Búzios 10 will be developed by the P-82 FPSO, the 10th production unit to be installed in the Santos basin pre-salt field.

Scheduled to come online in 2026, the platform is being built by Sembcorp Marine and will have capacity to produce 225,000b/d of oil and 12Mm3/d of natural gas.

The contract involving Búzios 10’s subsea wet Christmas trees (WCTs, a set of valves connecting the wells to the pipelines) is likely to be signed with OneSubsea, another local source told BNamericas.

Búzios is the largest deepwater field in the world and will have a total of 11 platforms.

Currently, four units are in operation (P-74, P-75, P-76 and P-77) and seven are being built (Almirante Barroso, Almirante Tamandaré, P-78, P-79, P-80, P-82 and P-83).

Petrobras is the operator of the field with a 92.6% stake, with CNOOC and CNODC holding 3.7% each.

The SURF bidding for Búzios 11 (P-83) has not been launched yet, while the undertaking’s WCT contract is expected to be inked with Aker Solutions.

TechnipFMC supplied the SURF for Búzios 6, Saipem for Búzios 7, and Subsea 7 for Búzios 8. Búzios 9’s SURF is currently out to tender.

The Búzios 6-9 WCT contracts were signed with OneSubsea and TechnipFMC.

LIBRA

Another project that has been keeping suppliers busy is the Mero field, which is part of the Libra block, also located in the Santos basin pre-salt.

Mero 4’s SURF is expected to be directly negotiated with Subsea 7, which is responsible for Mero 3’s SURF.

TechnipFMC won the SURF contracts for Mero 1, which is already in operation, and 2.

Petrobras contracted the WCTs for Mero 1 and 4 with Aker Solutions and Mero 2 and 3 with OneSubsea.

The Brazilian oil giant is the operator of Libra, with a 40% stake, having as partners Shell (20%), TotalEnergies (20%), CNOOC (10%) and CNPC (10%).

HISEP

Meanwhile, Petrobras is negotiating with TechnipFMC the supply and installation of its innovative Hisep subsea CO2 separation system.

The contract is expected to be finalized this quarter.

Hisep is effectively a manifold that will interconnect the lines of the Mero 3 subsea layout and separate the natural gas from the CO2, reinjecting the latter into the well.