Brazil
Analysis

Spotlight: Investment funds increasingly interested in Brazilian infrastructure assets

Bnamericas Published: Friday, January 07, 2022
Licensing & Concessions Investment Bank Railway Operator Highway Operator Bonds and Shares Private Investment Other (Infrastructure Operators) Port Operator Privatization Mergers & Acquisitions Private Equity and Asset Management Federal Government Financing Logistics / Supply Chains Water and Sewage Company Politics Interest Rates Capex Project Finance

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address