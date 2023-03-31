The renewal of several electric power distribution concessions that are about to expire in Brazil is likely to take place in a non-costly manner, according to Marcos Madureira, president of local association Abradee.

"This is our expectation. The latest speeches of [mines and energy] minister Alexandre Silveira show an alignment in this direction. We’ll keep working," he told BNamericas.

By 2031, concession contracts for the following power utilities expire: EDP (Espírito Santo and São Paulo), Enel (Ceará, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Equatorial (Pará), Elektro, CPFL Piratininga and CPFL Paulista, Light, Energisa (Borborema, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Sergipe and Paraíba), Celpe, Cemar (Maranhão), Coelba (Neoenergia/Bahia), Cosern and RGE.

The most urgent cases are those of EDP Espírito Santo, Light and Enel Rio de Janeiro, whose concessions expire in 2025 and 2026.

Source: Abradee