Spotlight: The renewal of Brazil power distribution concessions
The renewal of several electric power distribution concessions that are about to expire in Brazil is likely to take place in a non-costly manner, according to Marcos Madureira, president of local association Abradee.
"This is our expectation. The latest speeches of [mines and energy] minister Alexandre Silveira show an alignment in this direction. We’ll keep working," he told BNamericas.
By 2031, concession contracts for the following power utilities expire: EDP (Espírito Santo and São Paulo), Enel (Ceará, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Equatorial (Pará), Elektro, CPFL Piratininga and CPFL Paulista, Light, Energisa (Borborema, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Sergipe and Paraíba), Celpe, Cemar (Maranhão), Coelba (Neoenergia/Bahia), Cosern and RGE.
The most urgent cases are those of EDP Espírito Santo, Light and Enel Rio de Janeiro, whose concessions expire in 2025 and 2026.
A costly manner would mean the concessionaires pay a fee to renew the contracts, which would represent a breach of contract, according to Alexei Vivan, a partner at Schmidt Valois Advogados law firm.
“Once all the distributors' obligations, such as quality and frequency of supply, have been met, there would be no reason not to renew, without onerosity, the concessions,” he told BNamericas.
Vivan, who is also a director of local electric power companies association ABCE, said that, if the government decides to establish onerosity, it would create a negative image for investors. “It’s worth mentioning that most of these power distribution concessionaires are present in various parts of the world. So this could scare future investments away,” he said.
The mines and energy ministry is expected to present the rules for the renewal of the concessions by May 19, according to information the government provided to audit court TCU.
