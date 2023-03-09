Tax spat between Brazil's govt and oil companies may have a political solution
The legal dispute between the Brazilian government and oil companies concerning the increase in taxation on crude oil exports may have a political solution, according to lawyers consulted by BNamericas.
Last week, finance minister Fernando Haddad announced the measure as compensation for the limited resumption of federal taxation on gasoline and ethanol and the maintenance of tax exemptions for diesel, biodiesel and cooking gas (LPG) until the end of this year.
The decision provoked immediate reactions in the industry, which claims that the tax could impact the country's competitiveness in the medium and long term, in addition to affecting legal stability.
Several oil companies and two political parties filed lawsuits claiming that the increase in tax on crude exports had a solely revenue-raising motive to compensate for reductions in other federal taxes.
“It is unconstitutional, according to the parties and the oil companies, because the export tax must have an extra fiscal and regulatory nature,” Raphael Caropreso, tax partner at Veirano Advogados, told BNamericas, meaning such a tax must be aimed at encouraging or discouraging behavior.
Among the companies that have filed lawsuits are PRIO (formerly PetroRio) as well as Equinor, Petrogal, Repsol, Shell and TotalEnergies – the latter five through a class legal action.
On Wednesday evening, the federal court of Rio de Janeiro state rejected the appeal filed by the group of five international oil firms.
In the decision, which was seen by BNamericas, judge Wilney Magno de Azevedo Silva said the extra-fiscal character of the export tax does not annul its tax collection function, "as a technique of state intervention that should aim at a balanced and socially just development."
Silva said the federal government has the right to raise taxation on commodity exports to promote growth of the economy.
“As a customs tax, the export tax, endowed with extra fiscality, can have its rates altered in view of the conjectures of foreign trade,” he said.
Now the case will be reviewed by the supreme court as a result of two lawsuits claiming unconstitutionality filed by the Novo and Liberal (PL) parties.
“The supreme court may also follow a more political line, understanding that this [increasing oil export taxes] is within the extra-fiscal nature, which is an option of the government, which can increase the tax as it sees fit,” Caropreso said.
Horácio Veiga de Almeida Neto, partner of Trench Rossi Watanabe's tax area, said the lawsuits claiming unconstitutionality have greater legal weight than the individual or group actions proposed by the oil companies.
“Because it originates from the political class, the expectation of the sector, besides a possible injunction suspending the tax collection, is that the government may want to seek a political solution to the issue,” he told BNamericas.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Brazil)
Brazil halts Petrobras’ divestments
The state-run firm has a number of up, mid and downstream assets for sale.
Petrobras facing strong political pressure with end of fuel tax exemptions
The Brazilian state-run oil firm reduced fuel prices one day after the government announced the end of tax exemptions.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Ullum 10 solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
- Project: Manuel Piar Hydro Plant (Tocoma - Bajo Caroní)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours from now
- Project: Third Altamira cogeneration plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 hours ago
- Project: Monte Verde complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
56 minutes from now
- Project: Road Lot 2 - Sul de Minas (Road Concessions Program)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Huechuraba data storage center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Jilamito Hydroelectric Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Santa Rosa bridge, entrances, roundabout and overpass to Jorge Chávez airport
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours ago
- Project: La Colosa
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 hours ago
- Project: Photovoltaic Plant Monte Verde Solar VII (Monte Verde Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (Grupo Financiero Galicia)
-
Grupo Financiero Galicia is an Argentine financial holding founded in 1999. Its main asset is Banco Galicia, one of the country's largest financial institutions. Through the ban...
- Company: Energía Renovable de América, S.A. de C.V. (ERA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Centro de Investigación Científica de Yucatán, A.C. (CICY)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Grupo Vial del Este S.A.
- Company: Hidroeléctrica América S.A.C. (Hidroeléctrica América)
-
Hidroeléctrica América S.A.C. is a Peruvian company incorporated in 2016 with Chinese capitals managed by businessman Yang Zhihua. The firm is dedicated to generation and distri...
- Company: Advario B.V. (Advario)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Constructora Dos Arroyos S.A. (Constructora Dos Arroyos)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Ashoka Construcciones S.A. (Ashoka Construcciones)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Bridge Hydrogen S.A. (BHY)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: SASIPA SpA (SASIPA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...