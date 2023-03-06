Ecuador
Analysis

Ecuador's President Lasso closer to being impeached

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 06, 2023
Politics Legal issues / Legal Advice

With 104 votes in favor, out of a total of 137 members and 125 of those present, Ecuador's national assembly approved on Saturday the report of a legislative commission that investigated alleged cases of corruption and recommended the impeachment of President Guillermo Lasso.

Although the vote is not binding and the assembly is not obliged to accept its conclusions, the number of votes achieved suggests there will be a majority to initiate the process.

Among the causes, the constitution states that a president can be impeached for crimes against the security of the State, extortion, bribery, embezzlement or illicit enrichment.

The report approved by the assembly recommended the impeachment of Lasso for crimes against the public administration by omission. The investigation by the opposition-controlled commission was launched after an online news outlet published claims of corruption in state companies, in which Lasso’s brother-in-law Danilo Carrera was said to be involved.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

The impeachment process will depend on a pronouncement by the constitutional court, the highest body of the judiciary.

Prior to that, lawmakers must present to the speaker of the legislature a request to proceed, with the charges and evidence that will be presented.

The request must be signed by a third of the members of the assembly, that is, 46 legislators.

The members of the UNES group, which has 47 seats in congress and whose leader is former president Rafael Correa, announced in recent days that they would present the request.

Once the application is submitted, it goes to the administration council of the legislature. If it meets the requirements established by law, this body must send the request to the constitutional court, which can accept or reject it.

If the request is accepted, it will go to the oversight commission of the assembly, which has 30 days to recommend possible impeachment.

After that, the speaker of the national assembly has five days to decide whether to proceed with a vote in the full assembly.

Before the vote is called, the president must present his defense.

To approve the impeachment, two thirds of the assembly members are required to approve it, that is 92 votes.

Experts say the entire process leading up to a final vote could take at least two months.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (Ecuador)

DFC and Ecuador Sign Framework Agreement to Support Development, Private Sector Investment

DFC and Ecuador Sign Framework Agreement to Support Development, Private Sector Investment

Agreement establishes cooperative relationship for financing of projects in the country

DFC, Ecuador sign framework agreement to support development, private sector investment

DFC, Ecuador sign framework agreement to support development, private sector investment

The agreement establishes cooperative relationship for financing of projects in the country.

The Latin American country where populism risk is seen highest in 2021

The Latin American country where populism risk is seen highest in 2021

Shellshocked Latin America prepares for 2021 election marathon

Shellshocked Latin America prepares for 2021 election marathon

Ecuador’s first private sector social bond set for issue

Ecuador’s first private sector social bond set for issue

Paraguay launches 2021-25 transparency, anti-corruption plan

Paraguay launches 2021-25 transparency, anti-corruption plan

DFC, Ecuador sign joint statement highlighting support for investment and development

DFC, Ecuador sign joint statement highlighting support for investment and development

IFC provides US$50mn loan to Produbanco to support economic recovery in Ecuador

IFC provides US$50mn loan to Produbanco to support economic recovery in Ecuador

Roundup: Paraguay financial inclusion bill, Bolivia loan relief, Ecuador digital transactions

Roundup: Paraguay financial inclusion bill, Bolivia loan relief, Ecuador digital transactions

Ecuador turns to Chinese to finance, build troubled hospital project

Ecuador turns to Chinese to finance, build troubled hospital project

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

Other companies

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Minera Boroo Misquichilca
  • Minera Boroo Misquichilca, formerly known as Minera Barrick Misquichilca S.A. (MBM) is a local subsidiary of Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore). The company operates the open pit mine La...
  • Company: Coninsa S.A.  (Coninsa)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Naturgy Energy Group S.A.  (Naturgy)
  • Naturgy Energy Group S.A., formerly Gas Natural Fenosa, is a natural gas and power multinational corporation. Within Latin America, the company has natural gas distribution in A...
  • Company: Repsol S.A.  (Repsol)
  • Repsol S.A. is a global energy company engaged in oil and gas upstream and downstream operations, including the exploration, development, production, and refining of oil and gas...

Latest news

Spotlight: The ups and downs of Telefónica in LatAm

Spotlight: The ups and downs of Telefónica in LatAm

How are electronic payment companies faring in Latin America?

How are electronic payment companies faring in Latin America?

Colombia assigns 7,500MW of grid capacity

Colombia assigns 7,500MW of grid capacity

Argentina launches Catamarca transmission tender

Argentina launches Catamarca transmission tender

Dominican Republic: Energy and Mines and the Ministry of Education will install solar panels in more than 300 schools in the country

Dominican Republic: Energy and Mines and the Ministry of Education will insta...