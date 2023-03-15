Consensus seems to be growing on the need for some type of reform of Chile’s wholesale electricity market.

"There is some consensus that we need to push for drastic changes in the regulation of several facets of the electric power sector," Fabrizio Barderi, CEO of Italian giant Enel's Chilean unit, told the Energyear event in Santiago on Wednesday.

According to some in the industry, especially medium-sized renewables generators, Chile's wholesale market model, based on audited marginal costs, is showing its age and leading to large inconsistencies across the system fueled by a lack of transmission infrastructure, which puts some projects’ financial position in jeopardy.

But although there is a common diagnosis, solutions could range from major reform to short-term mitigation measures, and companies disagree on this point. While the government has wholesale market reform on its legislative agenda, it is not currently a top priority.

"The wholesale market clearly needs reform, as these were regulations that were designed for a different context, a completely different electric power sector," Barderi said.

José Ignacio Escobar, the CEO of local generator Colbún, told a different panel that some in the industry are noticing a lack of dialogue with the relevant authorities regarding the issue. The problems facing some generators, particularly wind and solar capacity contracted under regulated tenders, are urgent, he said.

"Private contracts can negotiate these contingent problems. But the regulated market has much stricter restrictions [placed on contracts] ... I am sure these short-term issues could be solved if we had more dialogue. We’re missing an urgent dialogue channel between the authorities and private players," Escobar said.

Some renewables generators are feeling the squeeze of a system that sets prices based on the highest marginal cost in a particular system node, and where transmission congestion isolates the different nodes from each other, leading to wildly varying prices across the system.

A player first gets compensated by the system according to the price at the point of injection. Then, it must pay the cost of the energy closest to where its consumer is located to supply the power, and gets paid for it according to the price set in its regulated supply contract.

If a player injects at zero cost (where renewables are dominant) and must fulfill a regulated contract at the spot price, it can face large and consistent losses that can jeopardize the project's finances. Last year, two such generators, belonging to Solarpack and Ibereólica, declared insolvency due to this issue, raising industry alarms.

Some in the generation segment, such as the head of production at Acciona, Jaime Toledo, believe the issue calls for major changes to the system's design, potentially including changes to new regulated contracts, retroactive changes to existing contracts, and adjustments to the model of marginal costs.

"We are operating in an electric power system that was designed 40 years ago. The marginal cost system was envisioned in France in the 1960s for a hydro-thermal system. We need to rethink the price-setting model, and the regulated contracts," Toledo said. "If not, we could deeply damage the renewables industry" by making financing projects in Chile much less attractive.

But Escobar, while agreeing future regulated tenders should make changes to account for the new risks, warned against introducing rash reforms to the power system's design only to mitigate short-term issues.

"It is clear there is a problem with the existing contracts. But potentially the worst mistake we could make is to alter the rules of the game that have served us so well for over 40 years. To solve this specific issue, we could end up making a very big systemic change. [Instead] we can work on several smaller solutions that could help mitigate these problems," he said.