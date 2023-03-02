A tax on Brazil’s crude oil exports could be "brutal" for the local industry, since it makes one of the driving forces of the country’s economy more expensive, Paloma Amorim and Matheus Valente, partners at law firm Veirano Advogados, told BNamericas.

The measure was announced on Tuesday by finance minister Fernando Haddad as compensation for the limited resumption of federal taxation on gasoline and ethanol.

The fuels, along with vehicular natural gas, aviation kerosene, diesel, biodiesel and LPG, had been free of federal taxes since 2022.

However, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s administration decided to partially reinstate the federal taxes to help rebuild government coffers, which are in a delicate situation.

The charge of 0.02 reais per liter of ethanol at the pumps as of March 1 compares to the 0.242/l charged before the exemption approved last year by means of a provisional measure.

In the case of gasoline A (without alcohol), the charge will be up to 0.47 reais per liter from the 0.792/l before the provisional measure went into effect. The new rates apply until June and then will need congressional approval to be made permanent.

The exemption of federal taxes was maintained for another four months for vehicular natural gas and aviation kerosene and until December 31 for diesel, biodiesel and LPG.

In the lawyers’ view, the decision to tax crude oil exports goes against the international practice of tax exemptions for exports.

“Tax exemption for exports is especially important in countries like Brazil, which concentrate most of their taxation on consumption. This can end up keeping both foreign and domestic investments away,” they said in an analysis shared exclusively with BNamericas.

Amorim and Valente believe that the risk taken by the government to rebalance the budget and meet the tax collection target may, in the medium and long term, destabilize the country’s balance of payments in a sector that corresponds to 15% of GDP.

In statements released on Wednesday, Brazil’s oil and gas association (IBP) and the association of oil service companies (Abespetro) criticized the decision to apply an export tax on crude oil.

IBP said the tax, even temporarily, could impact the country's competitiveness in the medium and long term, in addition to affecting legal stability.

"The application of this new tax also affects the prospects for increasing oil production, since the product will be more expensive and will suffer greater competition from countries that do not tax the commodity," said the trade group.

Abespetro said the tax would discourage investments and hurt the social and economic development of the country.

"Hundreds of thousands of jobs, along with other socioeconomic indicators, are immediately, perhaps permanently, threatened by the measures announced," said the association.

STATE TAX

Amorim and Valente also said there is a chance new negotiations between the federal government and states could reinstate the previous ICMS tax rate on fuels after a cap was introduced in 2022.

“This could increase even more the taxation on the sector, which, in addition to the increase in the federal tax burden, may further discourage the development of the oil and gas sector in Brazil,” the lawyers said.