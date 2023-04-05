Growth will slow down in Latin America and the Caribbean to 1.4% this year and 2.4% in 2024 and 2025 because of the effects of high interest rates globally and other factors, according to the World Bank.

In January, the lender lowered 2023 estimates from 1.9% to 1.3%. Last year, the regional economy grew 3.6%.

"Unfortunately, the World Bank projections are very realistic for this year, with low growth for the region. The problem is that there are no positive signs coming from the international market, since we have a high level of interest in the world and the Chinese economy, which could help the region, has also walked sideways," Jason Vieira, chief economist at Brazilian asset management firm Infinity Asset, told BNamericas.

“Countries need to urgently accelerate inclusive growth, so that everyone benefits from development, and this will require maintaining macroeconomic stability and taking advantage of the opportunities trade integration offers today,” World Bank vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean, Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, said in a press release.

Four factors will weaken performance this year. The first is high interest rates that are expected to rise even more. Second, demand from the region’s principal export destinations will remain lackluster as growth in the G7 is hampered by tight monetary policy and energy shocks linked to the Ukraine war.

Third is uncertainty in China due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the fourth is weak demand pushing down commodity prices.

The region’s largest economy, Brazil, will grow 0.8% in 2023 and 2% in 2024, compared to 2.9% last year. Mexico, the second largest economy, is expected to grow 1.5% and 1.8%, compared with 3.1% in 2022.

Argentina’s economy is expected to remain flat and grow 2% next year. Last year, it grew 5.2%, while Colombia’s will grow 1.1% and 2.8%, having registered 7.5% in 2022.

Chile is one of two countries – the other being Haiti – which is expected to post a contraction this year, 0.7%, versus an expansion of 2.4% in 2022. Next year, the economy is projected to expand 2.1%.

BRIGHT SPOT

But the World Bank also highlighted opportunities in the green economy.

"First, with an electricity generation matrix based mostly on hydropower, the region already has one of the greenest electricity grids in the world. This means that any energy intensive export can potentially capture a green premium, permitting expansion into new markets and avoiding carbon border adjustment taxes," according to a press release.

Notable is also the region’s non-conventional renewable energy potential, including geothermal, wind and solar sources that can deepen this comparative advantage.

In addition, major lithium resources, mostly in Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile, and copper production enable the region to become a major provider of raw materials for the energy transition.

However, “discussions about a green economy are already taking place in all countries, but we still have a long road of the energy transition ahead of us, while we still see a very strong oil-based economy,” said Vieira.