Remote area connectivity, possibilities resulting from new high-performance and low-orbit satellites, as well as the use of the Ka band, enable operators to access new markets and business models in Latin America.

Spain’s Hispasat launched its Amazonas Nexus to replace the Amazonas 2 satellite and cover the Americas and North Atlantic, where it will offer connectivity for commercial planes and vessels, including cruise ships in the Caribbean. The launch also streamlines with Hispasat’s satellite backhaul and broadband strategy.

Hughes' 500Gbps Jupiter 3 satellite has Ka band capacity and will start operations in H2, covering the Americas.

And more launches of the Viasat-3 constellation are planned for this year. CEO Mark Dankberg told investors that the constellation will improve coverage in areas where speeds and bandwidth have reached their limits. “In addition, it will support our existing customers in the Americas and capacity for the substantial growth we have seen in Brazil and Mexico.”

Together with the Starlink and OneWeb low-orbit constellations, these plans are set to accelerate market dynamism.

BACKHAUL

Operators and satellite companies are collaborating to cover remote areas with 4G and 5G, mainly as an alternative to fiber optics, where terrestrial networks are not cost-effective.

A backhaul leader, Hispasat connects thousands of rural base stations via its backhaul solutions in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Chile.

"We believe that satellite technology is going to be key for 5G to reach rural areas within reasonable time frames for those residents," Hispasat's commercial director Ignacio Sanchis recently told BNamericas.

Last year, Axess Networks (now owned by Hispasat) signed a contract with Mexico’s public utility CFE for 54 satellite cellular backhaul sites to complement Altán Redescoverage. Hispasat will also provide a backhaul solution for a 4G base station network in over 60 remote localities in the country.

Using Gilat's satellite backhaul in more than 1,500 sites allowed Brazil’s TIM to become the first mobile operator to cover 5,570 localities with 4G and 5G, plus 12Mha used for agriculture.

Gilat also has a backhaul contract with Telefónica. Growth is expected to come primarily from the satellite network business and secondarily from integrated solutions, Gilat CEO Adi Sfadia said in the latest earnings release.

Hughes also expects to grow regional satellite backhaul with the help of Jupiter 3.

BROADBAND

The remote connectivity segment is becoming increasingly competitive.

Starlink is operating a low-orbit satellite constellation and provides services in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and other Caribbean countries.

In Chile, where the company launched its Latin American operations in October 2021, Starlink had 7,115 users by September 2022, up 408% on December 2021, according to the latest data from regulator Subtel. Starlink and Copec also signed a connectivity agreement for the latter’s gas stations.

In the same period, HughesNet lost 10% of its clients, reaching 14,300.

In Brazil, Starlink had 15,500 accesses as of January 2022, according to the latest update from regulator Anatel. HughesNet totaled 199,700 accesses and Viasat over 10,000.

OneWeb will launch soon in Brazil, having last month inaugurated a teleport and satellite network portal in Rio de Janeiro’s Maricá in partnership with Telespazio Brasil. OneWeb's low-orbit constellation involves 542 satellites, about 80% of its fleet. The company plans to activate global coverage in 2023.

It is also focusing on broadband service via geostationary satellites.

Hughes had 1.22mn broadband subscribers globally by December 2022, down 57,000 from September 2022. "Our current capacity limitations and increased competitive pressures are impacting our consumer subscriber levels," according to the firm's results statement.

“In Latin America, subscriber levels were also impacted by adverse economic conditions and capacity allocation to community Wi-Fi and enterprise opportunities,” it added.

Hispasat seeks business in sectors like tele-education or telehealth. “We're also making an effort to promote different value-added solutions to reduce the digital divide in rural areas. Our idea is that it is not enough to bring connectivity, but that comprehensive solutions have to be brought that really impact the lives of the residents of these rural communities,” said Sanchis.

The company is in talks with governments to replicate pilots carried out in Ecuador, Panama and Honduras.

Meanwhile, Argentine state satellite company Arsat, the foreign affairs ministry and the public innovation department signed an agreement to provide satellite bandwidth at the Marambio, San Martín and Esperanza bases in Antarctica.