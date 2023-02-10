Brazil
Snapshot: Fortaleza’s datacenters & submarine cables

Fortaleza, the capital of Brazil's Ceará state, has 13 datacenters in operation and a new facility "under implementation" by Piemonte Holding's Elea Digital.

The city's metropolitan region also has 16 submarine cables landing or departing from its shores, according to Ceará government records obtained by BNamericas.

Fortaleza, which claims to be the most connected city in the Americas, counts the number of cable systems by routes. According to its own database, it has 11 unique cable systems, some of which could count as two if they have one input cable and one output cable connected to the city. 

In total, according to the Ceará government, cable systems spanning nearly 143,000km dock in Fortaleza's metropolitan region.

Along with 16 operational systems, there is a project listed as “under construction”: the South Atlantic Express (SAEx), a submarine fiber cable to link the US, Brazil, South Africa, India and Singapore, though the project has remained stalled for the past five years.

In 2018, in one of the latest updates to the project, SAEx International announced the hiring of Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), a subsidiary of Nokia, to carry out the marine survey and the manufacturing activities for the cable, which was to be divided into two phases. The first one connecting Brazil was supposed to be ready for service by 3Q21.

BNamericas was not able to reach the company for comments.

DATACENTERS

The Ceará records do not provide an estimated activation date for the Elea Digital datacenter. 

Last October, in an interview with BNamericas, Piemonte CEO Alessandro Lombardi said the group was focusing on Brazil's northeastern region when asked about investments. 

As for the rest of the facilities, they include a datacenter belonging to Ceará state-run data processing and IT company Etice; and Eletronet, an IP connectivity company that uses transmission grids of utilities such as CHESF.

There are also sites from traditional players, including Angola Cables (Angonap), Ascenty and Tivit, which recently spun off its datacenter business under the Takoda brand and announced a 1.2bn-real (US$230mn) five-year investment to expand its datacenter operations.

The database includes a second datacenter in the city opened earlier this month by V.tal. Dubbed “Big Lobster,” it's operated by GlobeNet, which was bought by V.tal last year. The first V.tal datacenter in the city appears as "GlobeNet" on the list.

Below is the full list of submarine cable systems and datacenters, as obtained by BNamericas:


