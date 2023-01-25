The 7 copper projects expected to start operations in Chile this year
Seven major Chilean copper projects are expected to start operations this year, involving total investment of just over US$11bn and production of nearly 700,000t/y.
One initiative that was expected for this year but has been postponed is the Rajo Inca open pit at the Salvador division of state copper company Codelco in northern Atacama region. The objective is to continue operations after the underground mine was closed on Tuesday after 63 years.
However, the US$1.4bn investment to produce 70,000t/y copper in concentrate is 16 months behind schedule for reasons related to the pandemic and the crisis in the global supply chain.
As a result, the start of production was postponed to 1H24, Codelco’s chairman Máximo Pacheco told a forum organized Tuesday by the College of Engineers and the Voces Mineras trade association.
BNamericas reviews the seven projects that are due to start up this year.
Quebrada Blanca phase II - Teck Resources
Investment: US$7.75bn (upward revision from 3Q22).
Location: Tarapacá region
Production: 316,000-320,000t/y of copper in concentrate during the first five years. The expectation was raised after considering various operational improvements.
The Pelambres INCO (phase I) - Antofagasta Minerals
Investment: US$2.2bn
Location: Coquimbo region
Production: 66,000t/y copper in concentrate
Concentrate leaching - Ecometales (a Codelco subsidiary)
Investment: US$371min
Location: Antofagasta region (Codelco’s northern division)
Production: 60,000t/y fine copper
Collahuasi complementary installations - Doña Inés de Collahuasi
Investment: US$302mn
Location: Tarapacá region
Production: 30,000t/y copper in concentrate
Michilla development plan - Haldeman Mining Company
Investment: US$235mn
Location: Antofagasta region
Production: 25,000t/y copper cathodes
Operational continuity Zaldívar - Antofagasta Minerals
Investment: US$100mn
Location: Antofagasta region
Production: 126,000t/y copper cathodes
Situation: Last week the environmental evaluation service announced the suspension of the evaluation of the project so the company can carry out an indigenous consultation.
Operational continuity Carmen de Andacollo - Teck
Investment: US$100mn
Location: Coquimbo region
Production: 60,000t/y copper in concentrate and cathodes
The portfolio of mining projects in Chile for the period 2022-31 totals US$73.7bn in 53 initiatives, two more than in an investment report produced by copper commission Cochilco in 2021.
