Chile
Feature

The 7 copper projects expected to start operations in Chile this year

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Investment Public Investment Private Investment Copper Production
The 7 copper projects expected to start operations in Chile this year

Seven major Chilean copper projects are expected to start operations this year, involving total investment of just over US$11bn and production of nearly 700,000t/y.

One initiative that was expected for this year but has been postponed is the Rajo Inca open pit at the Salvador division of state copper company Codelco in northern Atacama region. The objective is to continue operations after the underground mine was closed on Tuesday after 63 years.

However, the US$1.4bn investment to produce 70,000t/y copper in concentrate is 16 months behind schedule for reasons related to the pandemic and the crisis in the global supply chain.

As a result, the start of production was postponed to 1H24, Codelco’s chairman Máximo Pacheco told a forum organized Tuesday by the College of Engineers and the Voces Mineras trade association.

BNamericas reviews the seven projects that are due to start up this year.

Quebrada Blanca phase II - Teck Resources

Investment: US$7.75bn (upward revision from 3Q22).

Location: Tarapacá region

Production: 316,000-320,000t/y of copper in concentrate during the first five years. The expectation was raised after considering various operational improvements.

The Pelambres INCO (phase I) - Antofagasta Minerals

Investment: US$2.2bn

Location: Coquimbo region

Production: 66,000t/y copper in concentrate

Concentrate leaching - Ecometales (a Codelco subsidiary)

Investment: US$371min

Location: Antofagasta region (Codelco’s northern division)

Production: 60,000t/y fine copper

Collahuasi complementary installations - Doña Inés de Collahuasi

Investment: US$302mn

Location: Tarapacá region

Production: 30,000t/y copper in concentrate

Michilla development plan - Haldeman Mining Company

Investment: US$235mn

Location: Antofagasta region

Production: 25,000t/y copper cathodes

Operational continuity Zaldívar - Antofagasta Minerals

Investment: US$100mn

Location: Antofagasta region  

Production: 126,000t/y copper cathodes

Situation: Last week the environmental evaluation service announced the suspension of the evaluation of the project so the company can carry out an indigenous consultation.

Operational continuity Carmen de Andacollo - Teck

Investment: US$100mn

Location: Coquimbo region

Production: 60,000t/y copper in concentrate and cathodes

The portfolio of mining projects in Chile for the period 2022-31 totals US$73.7bn in 53 initiatives, two more than in an investment report produced by copper commission Cochilco in 2021.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Yamana Gold Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Agnico Eagle Mines and Pan American Silver and Announces Change of Recommendation

Yamana Gold Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Agnico Eagle Mines and Pan American Silver and Announces Change ...

The terms of the Agnico - Pan American Arrangement Agreement remain the same as previously announced by the Company on November 4, 2022 (the “Agnic...

Battle for Yamana Gold could make Pan American LatAm's top precious metals producer

Battle for Yamana Gold could make Pan American LatAm's top precious metals producer

The share and cash offer made by Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle for Yamana is 15% higher than the all-stock offer made by South African firm ...

How the mining sector can boost electromobility

How the mining sector can boost electromobility

Lithium Q3 results roundup: Livent, Albemarle

Lithium Q3 results roundup: Livent, Albemarle

EU eyes Latin American minerals to offset China's dominance

EU eyes Latin American minerals to offset China's dominance

Chile's tax proposal could limit appeal of mining projects

Chile's tax proposal could limit appeal of mining projects

Simco threatens international lawsuit over alleged expropriation of Chilean lithium property

Simco threatens international lawsuit over alleged expropriation of Chilean lithium property

Codelco reported US$2.6bn in surplus and US$4.69bn in Ebitda for 3Q22

Codelco reported US$2.6bn in surplus and US$4.69bn in Ebitda for 3Q22

Sinkhole at Lundin's Chilean mine to impact copper output

Sinkhole at Lundin's Chilean mine to impact copper output

Anglo American: production results for the third quarter

Anglo American: production results for the third quarter

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Shimin Ingeniería SpA  (Shimin Ingeniería)
  • Shimin Engineering is a Chilean company specialized in hydraulic solutions for the mining sector. The company designs metallic and non-metallic mineral processing plants (proces...
  • Company: Inacal
  • Inacal, a subsidiary of CBB, is a Chilean company dedicated to the production and marketing of lime. Founded in 2011, the company markets the lime produced from plants in Antofa...
  • Company: VDM Ingeniería y Construcción Ltda.  (VDM)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Chile Exploration & Mining S.A.  (CEMSA)
  • Chile Exploration & Mining S.A. (Cemsa) is a Chilean company engaged in exploration, production and sale of iron ore from small to mid-size iron ore projects. SCM Ferrum Mineral...
  • Company: Sonda S.A.  (Sonda)
  • Sonda S.A. is a provider of services and solutions in Information Technology that offers equipment, servers, software, data processing and advice to the Bank, Government, Mining...
  • Company: Evalc S.A.  (Evalc)
  • Evalc is a Chilean company specialized in the distribution of products for the transport of fluids of all kinds, including valves, fittings, flanges, pipes, fire networks, hydra...

Latest news

WOM begins 700MHz deployment in Chile

WOM begins 700MHz deployment in Chile

When could Brazil launch new airport concession auctions?

When could Brazil launch new airport concession auctions?

Mexico negotiating recovery of Sonora lithium concession, says AMLO

Mexico negotiating recovery of Sonora lithium concession, says AMLO

The 7 copper projects expected to start operations in Chile this year

The 7 copper projects expected to start operations in Chile this year

How South Korea's Komir is securing mineral supply from LatAm

How South Korea's Komir is securing mineral supply from LatAm