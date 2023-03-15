Brazil’s foreign policy caught between political reality and economic necessity
Brazil’s political and business leadership, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, congressional leaders and investors, will travel to China at the end of the month.
The delegation contrasts with that traveling with Lula to the US recently, which included only a few ministers and a one-hour meeting with President Joe Biden and did not yield any investment partnerships or other announcements.
Welber Barral, founding partner of BMJ Consultores Associados and foreign trade secretary between 2007 and 2011, talks with BNamericas about trade and Brazil’s position in the struggle between Beijing and Washington.
BNamericas: How do you evaluate Lula's international agenda so far?
Barral: Lula began his mandate focusing on the main trade partners of the country, visiting the US, Argentina and at the end of this month, he will visit China.
It is a less active agenda compared to his previous terms, but we have to remember that domestic demands require him to stay longer in the country.
Probably, from the second year of his administration, we will see more international trips, because Lula intends to play a greater international role.
BNamericas: How will he shape the relationship with China?
Barral: There is a very clear sign that Brazil sees the Asian country as its main trading partner in the coming years and this could not be different, since China represents around 30% of Brazilian exports.
But in addition to exports, the government's effort now will also focus on more investment.
If we look at the periods mainly prior to the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, we will see that we had a lot of Chinese investments in infrastructure and now there is the expectation of the Brazilian government to attract these investments again on a large scale.
BNamericas: What are China's interests in Brazil?
Barral: In recent years, China has invested heavily in Brazil in power transmission lines.
In addition, we have also seen investments by Chinese companies in information technology in Brazil and in the entire chain of electric vehicles.
China has a historical interest in Brazilian natural resources and this puts a focus on the mining sector, similar to what China has already done in Argentina, where there is great interest in investment in lithium.
BNamericas: Apart from the Chinese government, are the country’s companies interested in Brazil?
Barral: The Chinese private sector is evaluating many projects in Brazil.
This already happens through Huawei in the technology area and it has also happened with companies that are looking at the chain of electric vehicles.
The tendency is that the Chinese private sector in Brazil is interested in entering other sectors.
BNamericas: What is Brazil's position in the power struggle between China and the US?
Barral: Regarding this dispute between China and the US, the trend is for Brazil to continue adopting a neutral stance.
If we even look at what happened in the previous administration, the government managed to maintain a neutral position in practice [despite Bolsonaro’s close ties to the Trump administration].
BNamericas: How realistic is it for Brazil to maintain that neutrality?
Barral: The Brazilian government will always try to find middle ground solutions, to try to maintain a good relationship with both.
Until what point this is possible is unclear. It depends a lot on the evolution of the international scenario.
BNamericas: Did the absence of partnerships and investment announcements after Lula’s recent US visit cause frustration?
Barral: Although during the last year at the Summit of the Americas there were many signs in favor of regional integration, the truth is that in all the countries in the region, you see only [good] intentions from the US.
On the other hand, when we are talking about China, we see more investments happening.
