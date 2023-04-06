In a controversial decision on April 1, Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso authorized the possession and carrying of weapons by civilians for personal defense.

The decision comes amidst a wave of violent crime. The police had to deactivate explosives tied by criminals to a man in Guayaquil; four people were murdered in an exclusive neighborhood of a resort in Santa Elena province; a journalist had to be taken out of the country in a special operation because of death threats; several journalists received parcel bombs; and the head of a man appeared on a park bench.

Added to the above are constant discoveries of major drug shipments destined for abroad or discovered on arrival.

According to experts, due to Ecuador’s geographical location between two of the world’s main cocaine producers, Peru and Colombia, and its proximity to consumption centers such as the United States and Brazil, the drug cartels have set their eyes on the country.

BNamericas talked about the situation with Mario Pazmiño, Ecuador's former intelligence director and currently an international consultant and professor at university Uniandes.

BNamericas: Why is there so much violence and crime in Ecuador?

Pazmiño: The country underwent a mutation from a transit country to an international drug distribution center. At the moment, after Brazil, it is the main exporter of cocaine from Latin America to Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

It’s a major transformation, which has caused levels of crime to skyrocket throughout the country.

BNamericas: What drove this transformation?

Pazmiño: Two factors. The first is the so-called balloon effect, which is the change in strategy of organized crime, which, under attack in Colombia by the administration of Alvaro Uribe, sought a way to continue with the business by transferring part of its infrastructure to other countries, including Ecuador and Venezuela.

Secondly, there is 750t of [Colombian] cocaine that ends up in Ecuador, since there is a strip of land on the Pacific that includes the department of Nariño in Colombia and the province of Esmeraldas in Ecuador, from where 75% of all Colombian cocaine is shipped.

Those 750t a year pass into Ecuadorian territory and then leave for Europe through different ports and airports.

BNamericas: When did that start to happen?

Pazmiño: In 2004 the balloon effect occurred and in 2010 the country became an important distribution center. In 2017-18 we were considered by the United States as a processing country, without being a producer, and as of 2022 we are the main international distribution platform in the Pacific basin.

BNamericas: Have Mexican drug cartels also entered Ecuador?

Pazmiño: The strip located between Nariño and Esmeraldas attracts the attention of different cartels and mafias.

Each cartel comes to get drugs to take to the rest of the world, but they don’t come directly, they outsource through local gangs, which are in charge of exercising control in the territories they call sanctuaries. Some 38 sanctuaries have appeared along the Ecuadoran coast.

Additionally, this type of activity generates criminal governance, which is the displacement of the State and the consolidation of criminal organizations in those territories.

BNamericas: In Ecuador there’s a lot of talk about the Albanian mafia. Has that mafia permeated political circles?

Pazmiño: There’s not only that one; there are also the Chinese and Russian ones, among others, operating for some time in Ecuadoran territory.

Organized crime tries to penetrate the government, and they have done that and that’s what the country is experiencing.

The Albanian mafia has been in Ecuador since before 2010 and has been permeating government structures, as have most of the organized crime groups.

BNamericas: The situation is worsening. What solutions does Ecuador have?

Pazmiño: The problem is that there’s a lack of political decision by the State to face the problem directly.

I believe that patrols must be strengthened on the northern border, in a bilateral agreement with Colombia, to avoid this inflow of cocaine, which is what generates the whole problem. There must also be a temporary militarization of ports and airports in order to block the flow of drugs abroad.

Investment is going to be affected by the levels of crime in the country, as are tourism and exports, and that’s going to generate more problems.

BNamericas: Is the proliferation of illegal mining in Ecuador also due to the penetration of drug trafficking?

Pazmiño: In this country, illegal mining has been going on for many years and organized crime groups are involved.