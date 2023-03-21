To reduce legal disputes in the Brazilian mining sector, regulator ANM is training prosecutors in technical aspects.

Tiago de Mattos Silva, an expert in mining law and partner at law firm William Freire Advogados Associados, talks with BNamericas about the impacts of this partnership, the legal environment and other topics.

BNamericas: How do you evaluate ANM's efforts to share technical knowledge with prosecutors?

Silva: This collaboration makes perfect sense, since the best scenario is for the institutions to act together in search of best practices and not just with a view toward imposing sanctions.

When prosecutors stop being just spectators that adopt a posture of accuser and imposer of sanctions and instead want to better understand technical aspects, I see that in a very positive way.

BNamericas: What impact could more technical knowledge have on the segment?

Silva: This is positive because it tends to reduce litigations. We need to separate the wheat from the chaff, understand what is illegal and what is not.

For example, exploring on indigenous lands should not even be classified as a mining operation, this is not and has never been a mining activity.

Furthermore, it has always been in the interest of companies to identify groups that do not comply with the rules.

BNamericas: What are the main liabilities in the mining segment?

Silva: Environmental licensing is the focus of most liabilities because both federal and state prosecutors have this prerogative, which makes them very active in this sphere.

But there is also activity of prosecutors in relation to illegal mining by individuals or groups that do not even have the necessary mining titles. These practices generally occur on indigenous lands.

BNamericas: How stable is the legal mining environment?

Silva: This question is especially important as new investors are interested in entering the sector, linked to minerals for the energy transition.

Any investor looking at Brazil has doubts about mining regulations, mainly regarding the rules for obtaining mining titles. In this respect, our legal culture is very well organized.

At the same time, we have seen improvements in many regulatory practices in recent years, with major developments in dam policies, among others.

In general, the legal rules of mining in Brazil do not differ much from the rules of more traditional mining countries.

We still need to improve the general legal business environment, which also affects the mining sector.

For example, we have a certain legal complexity regarding taxes, which affects all economic activities in Brazil and, consequently, mining as well.

There are also complications linked to legislation on land acquisition by foreigners, which still needs to be improved.

But these are legal issues that affect all segments.

As for mining licensing, I would say that the difficulties for a mining project to obtain a license here are the same as those in Canada or Australia.

BNamericas: How advanced is companies’ compliance structure amid the interest of global investors in miners and mining related to the energy transition?

Silva: We are evolving. We have to bear in mind that there are 9,000 mining companies in Brazil, so each one is at a certain stage of internal controls.

But our focus is usually on the 100 largest companies. So, I would say that looking at the entire universe of companies, there is great heterogeneity, but large companies are more advanced in terms of compliance.

There is room for improvement, but there are those that already have global operations, that also have shares listed in other countries, that count with very advanced areas.

BNamericas: Does the demand for more robust compliance generate opportunities for specialists, legal offices that help companies?

Silva: Without a doubt, this represents a frontier for expansion for this type of service.

A few weeks ago, ANM published a resolution that guides compliance practices by companies that work with gold and precious stones.

These companies will have to have stricter controls over the entire supply chain and will even have to control who buys their products and inform the authorities of any non-standard activities that indicate money laundering.

This is a type of rule that will require more compliance efforts from these companies.