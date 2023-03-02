Chafic Nassif, Swedish telecom equipment provider Ericsson's president for Latin America North and the Caribbean, spoke to BNamericas on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona about the company's good market share in Latin America and its efforts to continue growing.

“It's not just pure business; it’s also trying to help communities bridge the digital divide and make sure we reduce the carbon footprint across other industries,” Nassif said.

In particular, Ericsson wants to take advantage of the opportunities arising from 5G auctions in Latin America and it is also supporting open APIs as part of the global Open Gateway initiative, which was announced during the congress.

In this interview, Nassif talks about these issues and the firm's other plans for the region.

BNamericas: What does Ericsson expect from Open Gateway, which streamlines with the company’s acquisition of Vonage?

Nassif: We had the foresight to acquire Vonage when very few people were seeing that development and now we're part of this standardization movement.

Here at the MWC we have a live setup and live implementation of this together with Telefónica, Orange and Vodafone. We've been working with them for the last few months and now have a working use case based on service quality.

One thing this brings to service providers and the industry is that we have a clear setup, which allows revenue-sharing among over-the-top (OTT) players that need this kind of service quality. So, this is very innovative.

BNamericas: Are you working with clients in Latin America on implementation?

Nassif: We've started discussions, but we can't yet talk about them because you can imagine service providers are working on different initiatives.

BNamericas: When will Open Gateway come to Latin America? What’s needed?

Nassif: There’s a number of factors. It depends on where OTT players see value and, once it starts picking up, essentially the idea is a cooperation between OTTs, services providers and us.

I think that it also helps a lot that we're now starting to standardize this. Once standardized, I think service providers will start feeling more comfortable with it and OTT players will start to replicate what we’re doing here in Spain.

BNamericas: And what are your expectations regarding the Latin American enterprise business?

Nassif: With its very low latency, high capability and throughput, 5G makes it really ideal for manufacturing, mining, and other use cases. Already in Latin America, an example we've announced is Nestlé’s factory in Brazil, so I think we'll hopefully be able to bring similar setups to manufacturing in Mexico.

In the meantime, in Mexico, we have a number of contracts with mines. By using 5G and its capabilities, we can actually increase safety and ensure proper monitoring, use drones where [workers don’t go] because of explosion risks.

I think those kinds of initiatives are starting and we have several examples in Mexico.

BNamericas: How much of Ericsson's business is now focused on private networks?

Nassif: We expect significant growth in this business, but at the moment it's still early phase.

We have several partners we're working and experimenting with. The data we're collecting [from those pilots] seems very, very promising, which I expect will help us grow.

As a company, we're focusing on enterprise now. This shows in our acquisitions, like Cradlepoint, which has a sharp enterprise focus.

BNamericas: What’s needed to facilitate the switch from private 4G networks to 5G ones?

Nassif: In Mexico and Brazil, which already have spectrum, you start to see those examples coming to 5G, so spectrum is a big aspect.

But we also need a little bit of maturity of the solutions, more use cases and business cases developed around these use cases. It’s just a matter of time. I believe that some use cases, like digital twins for factories, require 5G.

So, I think once 5G is more available, we'll start seeing a lot more of these use cases in manufacturing, mining and farming.

BNamericas: Could Open Gateway play a role in private networks?

Nassif: The way we’re looking at it is for mainstream to begin with, but it could potentially [come to private networks].

It also depends on having more availability of core 5G because the core is kind of the brain of the operation. Once you have core 5G standalone, you can implement network slicing, and once you have slicing, you can create specific networks for different purposes, so some industries require private networks and some might require something to be opened up, such as APIs and applications that come on top.

BNamericas: Considering that new auctions are planned, what’s your expectation regarding 5G activations in Latin America?

Nassif: There’s been a lot of hype around 5G in Latin America. I think Mexico is somewhat in the lead at the moment in terms of coverage. I think we’re at around 50% coverage for the main cities.

Of course, there's still a long way to go, but it's a great kind of improvement and achievement. So far, I think people are starting to experience 5G gradually and I think we'll start seeing some initiatives, business ideas and things that start leveraging 5G capabilities.

We also see traction at the moment, starting in other countries. Some of them are still waiting for spectrum. At the MWC, we were talking to representatives from Colombia and there was a discussion around potentially having the spectrum sometime around Q3.

It's definitely going to bring a lot of economic prosperity.

BNamericas: Mexico is planning an auction for additional spectrum. What can that bring to the market?

Nassif: I think the 600MHz frequency is great to be released because the lower you go in terms of frequency, the longer the range, so it's much better coverage.

BNamericas: And what about Central America?

Nassif: There are definitely opportunities in Central America, but a number of those Central American countries haven't really released spectrum. Guatemala has launched a bit of 5G but it's very limited.

Once the spectrum is freed up, you can start seeing these [5G deployments], but many opportunities are there in the meantime, too.

For example, on Costa Rica’s Tortuga island, we've bridged the digital divide because people there didn't have connectivity. We haven’t done it with 5G, but 4G.

And I think in Latin America, especially Central America, many places still don't have that connectivity. I think that's a good way for us to cooperate with service providers and governments to provide connectivity.

BNamericas: Latin America faced economic difficulties last year. What do you expect for 2023?

Nassif: The whole world is still experiencing inflation and a lot of challenges. At Ericsson, we’ve done a really good job in a couple of areas. One is that we’ve diversified our capabilities for sourcing material, which is necessary for our solutions. This has helped us a lot during this situation of inflation and lack of resources.

We’re quite diversified, even our factories. We have factories spread across the world.

But, of course, the impact is there, the impact is felt significantly and we get that also from our customers because they're also facing challenges. So we’re working with our customers to support them.

A key topic is sustainability. And from a sustainability perspective, we’ve developed more energy-efficient solutions. That's why we haven't [changed] our R&D spend because we believe it's essential that we continue to spend significantly on R&D to make sure we can come up with leadership and innovation.

BNamericas: How will the recently announced global layoff plan affect Latin America?

Nassif: The impact is minimal. We have different ways of driving efficiencies other than layoffs.

BNamericas: For example?

Nassif: Increasing our investment in R&D is very good because it helps reduce the costs of our solutions and helps our customers to reduce their costs.

BNamericas: Will you increase investments in factories in Latin America to reduce costs?

Nassif: We could. It’s not out of the question. It depends on the business.

We have factories in Mexico and Brazil, and we have points of aggregation in different countries in Latin America, so we already have quite a significant footprint, but there’s always an opportunity to grow. That goes hand in hand with the business and demand.