A slow recovery of the Latin American steel sector is expected this year due to uncertainties about international trade and internal policies for industrial recovery, after a 2022 impacted by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Up until 2028, the global steel market is forecast to expand by an average of 2.5% annually, reaching US$1.12tn, in a context of lower global growth and less favorable financial conditions.

In this scenario, China's predominance in world steel production will continue to exert pressure on the Latin American industry, which must also face the challenge of being increasingly sustainable in order to meet global decarbonization targets.

That is according to studies by the Latin American steel association Alacero, which groups 60 producing companies with output of some 65Mt/y, equivalent to 95% of the steel produced in the region.

BNamericas interviewed Alejandro Wagner, executive director of Alacero to learn more about market forecasts.

BNamericas: What are the risks and opportunities for the steel industry in Latin America in 2023?

Wagner: Demand will be more subdued overall and the region will face tougher times along with lower activity because of high interest rates, still rising inflation, and a world slowing down because of the energy crisis, the conflict in Ukraine and China slowing down.

The expectation of regional recovery of more than 1.7% forecast for mid-2022 is likely to only occur from this year onwards. Above all, the sector's biggest challenge is sustainability and the reduction of CO2 emissions.

But we have a huge opportunity, as steel is infinitely recyclable and is one of the key materials needed for global decarbonization as it is linked to renewable energy and other sustainable areas.

We have major challenges in reducing emissions and increasing energy efficiency. However, it’s worth mentioning that the industry has advanced in energy consumption per ton produced, falling by half in the last three decades.

BNamericas: How will the Chinese economic situation and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict continue to affect the steel market?

Wagner: Everything that happens in China has an impact on the economy of Latin America, as it is a major buyer of commodities from many of our countries. In addition, it exports many industrialized products to our region, often at below market prices.

In the steel industry, China produces more than half of the world's production, which averages 1.8-1.9Bt per year, and consumes many raw materials such as iron ore and coal to produce this steel.

China has a very worrying global excess capacity of 25% that it exports when the market is down, affecting Latin America.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also impacted the industry, as they are one of the main producers of raw materials, semi-finished and finished steel products. With the depreciation of Latin American currencies in 2022, linked to the appreciation of the dollar and the impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there was a reduction in the price of raw materials in general.

At the same time, the Latin American steel industry faces a moderate drop in demand. Apparent consumption in the region in 2021 was 74.9Mt but fell 9.5% to 67.8Mt in 2022.

Therefore, in 2022 the region should have closed with [consumption of] 105kg/per capita, equal to the average for the 2018-19 period. This projection is part of a study that can be seen at this link.

BNamericas: China has been described as a threat to Latin American steel sales.

Wagner: Despite China having reduced its crude steel production by 2.1% in 2022, its market is still a threat to Latin America. Of the 65 antidumping and/or safeguard resolutions related to steel in effect today in Latin America, 43 apply to China.

In 2021, the Chinese steel industry produced over 1Bt of crude steel and consumed 952Mt, exporting 58.3Mt in a manner not recognized by the WTO.

It is worth remembering that China is even more polluting considering its emissions of 2.24t of CO2 emitted per ton of crude steel produced. Latin America has the lowest emissions at 1.60t per ton [of steel], when compared to the world’s 1.91t.

BNamericas: How has demand for steel for construction, by the automotive industry, mechanical machinery and residential use been in 2022 and what will happen this year?

Wagner: The civil construction sector contracted 1.8% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter. Production of household items decreased 13.7%. The regional automotive industry grew 29.3% in 3Q22, after a period lacking global supply of semiconductor chips.

And production of mechanical machinery increased by 0.8% in the Q3. As was predicted by Bain & Company, the supply in the world returned to normal in the second half of 2022.

For 2023, it’s still too early to define how these sectors will behave. Even so, evaluating the Latin American scenario, anti-inflationary policies may generate a recovery from the middle of this year.

For construction, the outlook may improve as inflation and political uncertainty are reduced. In the automotive sector, if purchasing power recovers, it will continue to grow, and could even expand strongly due to the shortage of vehicles observed in 2022.

In mechanical machinery, the dynamism of works in the region may boost demand. And in domestic products, the slowdown in the world economy and the loss of purchasing power could be reversed from the second half of 2023, giving rise to a recovery in regional demand for these products.

BNamericas: Crude and rolled steel production and import data were generally low last year. How much did these losses represent?

Wagner: Regarding the sector's performance between January and November 2022, accumulated steel exports increased by 23.2%, totaling 9.69Mt.

Exports increased by 6.9% in November compared to the previous month. Imports, in turn, suffered a reduction of 13.4% in the accumulated 11 months of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, totaling 23.1Mt. In November, the figure was 7.2% lower than in October.

BNamericas: What initiatives does Alacero intend to take to promote production, technological innovation, and corporate responsibility in relation to socio-environmental sustainability?

Wagner: In 2022, Alacero signed some strategic partnerships to promote the values of sustainability, regional integration, innovation and corporate responsibility. One of these partnerships is with the Inter-American Development Bank [IDB].

In order to identify decarbonization opportunities in the steel industry, as well as possible projects applicable to the sector's energy transition, the IDB and Alacero have been working cooperatively to develop a publication listing the best practices for reducing CO2 emissions in the steel industry in Latin America, as well as economically viable project options.

The bank is committed to financing projects that are in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and, in particular, supporting sectors that are difficult to decarbonize, such as the steel sector.

In view of this, the IDB and Alacero are working to identify opportunities to reduce CO2 emissions with a focus on obtaining climate finance and eventually developing a pilot project for the production of “decarbonized steel,” which can be a benchmark for the entire region.

With regard to human resources and corporate responsibility, companies in the sector invest in interaction and relationships with their stakeholders. In this sense, we highlight the pillar of workers' health and safety, where the industry provides infrastructure, safety procedures, protective equipment, awareness of risks related to activity and behavior, care in the use of materials harmful to health and training in carrying out the function of each worker.

As a way of supporting these initiatives, in 2022 Alacero launched a health and safety committee with the aim of developing strategies and practices to protect the safety and health of everyone who works in the steel industry and its surroundings in Latin America.

Also focusing on people, we will launch a course on ESG practices applicable to the Latin American steel sector, which can be accessed on the steeluniversity platform, which is our partner in the worldsteel academic area. Along with the classes, we will offer mentorships for discussions and exchanges of good practices among participants.

Other ESG initiatives and practices in our industry can be seen in our first sustainability report, which can be accessed on our website. We make a continuous effort for transparency and commitment to sustainable development.