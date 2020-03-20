Mining companies in Latin America face a cocktail of challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, ranging from health impacts on workers to metal price turmoil and government actions to stem the virus’ spread.

With many mines located in remote areas, firms are employing self-isolation and social distancing tactics to protect their operations, Daniel Linsker, a partner at UK-based consultancy Control Risks tells BNamericas.

Mining companies must also use their analytical skills to determine likely future trends in metals prices in the wake of the pandemic and adjust operations accordingly, says Linsker, the company’s lead expert on risk management for the extractive sector in Latin America.

As COVID-19 cases grow, miners will also have to adapt to increasingly tough government measures aimed at halting its spread, with a 15-day quarantine in Peru already leading to mass mine suspensions.

Against this backdrop, further suspensions and bankruptcies are a real risk, potentially leading to an M&A frenzy once markets stabilize, according to Linsker.

BNamericas: What are the most immediate coronavirus-related threats facing mining companies?

Linsker: One is the direct impact. With any sort of industrial operation you have the challenge of having lots of people together on a relatively fixed routine, sharing a canteen. From that point of view the challenge is a health one.

For miners, there are two additional elements. One on the positive side is that a lot of mines are in remote areas, and are self-isolated already. Companies can limit external people coming in. The flipside of this is that you can’t really work from home!

But with the most developed mining operations around LatAm and the world, you already have a very strong health and safety culture and so the virus will affect mining in a potentially lesser way directly than it does other industries.

At mining operations you already have some basic controls and health testing, for alcohol and drugs, and I have heard from some clients that they are already trying to figure out ways to anticipate potential viruses.

That’s the direct impact. But you have a potentially much larger and more devastating indirect impacts. That is, what is happening to the world economy, and the countries in which operations are located.

As the world hits a large-scale economic slowdown, demand is going to go down and you're going to end up having a decline in the price of some metals, which will have knock-on effects on projects.

The second element is what different countries are doing to combat the spread of the virus, whether that's sweeping restrictions on the movement of people, which might pose an interesting challenge for some mining companies, for example in Colombia where certain locations are placed under curfew, and if mines are located in these areas that's becoming a challenge.

BNamericas: Are supply chain issues another challenge?

Linsker: Not yet. Most LatAm mining operations have a good culture of resilience. When you're used to coping with closures, protests and political instability you build up a bit of everything, such as chemicals and explosives, to have the capacity to operate.

If the crisis drags on you are going to end up with some disruption. In almost all of LatAm, even though there has been a large reaction by most governments, with the exception of Brazil and Mexico, whatever can be sourced locally or in-country has not been affected so badly. It would be things you would need to import from China that could be affected.

BNamericas: Are more governments likely to take tougher steps as the pandemic grows?

Linsker: Yes, it's only a matter of time.

You have places like Mexico, Brazil and to some extent the US, where they've done very little testing and are trying to maintain some sort of normalcy in economic activity, without taking very tough measures.

Others like Colombia, Chile and Peru have acted much more decisively to try and stem the virus before it becomes a massive pandemic. In Mexico there are very large concerns about how much testing has been done, and how massively under-reported cases are.

BNamericas: Are we likely to see more mines suspended?

Linsker: There are going to be three types of mine suspensions. One is health-related. If you do end up discovering cases in a mining project presumably you're going to have to take some very decisive action. In mining operations you have lots of people living very closely together for long periods of time, and any outbreak is very likely to spread.

Then there are operational suspensions. There might be a time when you run out of chemicals or explosives and you might be forced to shut down or slow operations.

Some of the longer-term concerns are around the economic profitability of projects. If the global economy tanks and you end up with declining demand, and the price of metals goes down, you might end up forcing to shut down because mines are unprofitable.

BNamericas: Are we likely to see mining companies go out of business?

Linsker: For sure. As the global economy adjusts, a lot of the most unproductive operations will face pressure to close. If you have companies that are exposed to one specific commodity or country and that commodity goes down you're going to see a lot of pressure to restructure. If you're looking at a company with one or two assets, it might be in a lot of trouble.

BNamericas: How do you view the likely timing of the pandemic’s impacts in LatAm?

Linsker: LatAm is probably 3-4 weeks behind the rest of the world. I presume the numbers are not going to look that bad in LatAm, not because people are not infected but because they're not doing enough testing.

But over 4-5 weeks you're going to have similar situations as you have in Europe. You're going to get a large increase in cases in the coming weeks.

BNamericas: How will this play out longer term?

Linsker: That's anyone’s guess. In China you went from lockdown for 6-8 weeks, and only now they're starting to get back to some degree of normality, even though you still have restrictions on gatherings and movement within China. It's probably going to be a good couple of months before we're back to normal.

BNamericas: What can mining companies do to survive this?

Linkser: You have to firstly try and isolate operations as much as you can to prevent any outbreak, and take steps like staggering shifts to create some sort of social distancing within operations.

Externally, one of the things you can do is try to figure out what’s going to happen with the price of whatever commodity you're in to figure out how best to adjust, whether you increase or reduce production to a minimum.

BNamericas: How important are cash reserves?

Linsker: After this is over you're probably going to see some consolidation in the industry. Some of the larger companies that have cash might go out and buy assets on the cheap.

If you look at the overall impact over the next couple of years, this is an external shock that causes disruption and economic malaise. And after that you end up with companies that were very highly leveraged or unproductive, some of those might go out of business or get taken over by someone else.

When the situation normalizes there will be lots of opportunities, companies reeling from the impact of the virus are going to be looking for cash or someone to take them over. That’s where the opportunities are going to lie when things begin to get back to normal.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the gold industry. You have some large players that are in a very healthy cash position and some in a very difficult cash position. You might see a bit of movement on the consolidation front.