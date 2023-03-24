Brazilian lawmakers and senators recently created a working group within the national congress to discuss the legislative agenda of the mining sector, particularly regarding sustainability.

One of the priorities of the group, called the parliamentary front for sustainable mining, or FPmin, will be to discuss measures to modernize the legislation governing the industry.

José Silva Soares, the lawmaker who will chair the group, talks with BNamericas about the group's goals and describes the sentiment in congress regarding tax issues for the sector, which is one of the tops concerns for stakeholders in the industry against the backdrop of major debate over a national tax reform.

BNamericas: How is the parliamentary group for sustainable mining comprised and how will it operate?

Soares: The group is comprised of a total of 209 parliamentarians, including senators and lawmakers. Our plan is to hold meetings every two weeks to discuss issues related to the mining sector.

I'm the chairman of the group and we also have two vice chairs, directors and committees, which will be headed by lawmakers with knowledge of each area, such as ferrous and non-ferrous metals, geological knowledge, ornamental rocks, legislation on dams and even subjects related to labor issues in the sector.

As chairman of the group, I want to conduct shared management, discussing the issues in depth with all the members.

The group will have the same term as the tenure of parliamentarians, so four years from now.

BNamericas: What motivated the creation of this group?

Soares: I was one of the first lawmakers who went to the Mariana region when the tailing dam collapsed and I also coordinated a committee to assess the impacts of the Brumadinho dam collapse.

[Editor's note: Mariana and Brumadinho, both in Minas Gerais state, suffered collapses of two tailings dams in 2015 and 2019, respectively, causing around 300 deaths and widespread environmental pollution.]

During this entire period, I began to study the mining sector in more depth to better understand how the industry affects each region of the country differently. In view of this, I also started to study the situation in other countries, such as Canada, how Mexico deals with mining, Chile, Australia and also South Africa.

I realized that mining needs to have State oversight and modern legislation.

BNamericas: What will be the priorities of FPmin?

Soares: The modernization of legislation in the sector is important. Currently, for example, Brazilian legislation doesn't allow women to work in underground mining. It's legislation from 1942, which needs to be modernized.

Another issue is that the taxes paid by mining, the royalties, also need to be used more for mineral research, in addition to training professionals and diversifying [the economies of] regions, reducing municipalities' dependence on mining. In Canada, the most economically developed municipalities are those linked to mining.

In Brazil, we also need to have mechanisms to make mining sustainable.

BNamericas: Among the priorities, which would you point to as the most urgent?

Soares: First, we want to approve some bills for the sector that have been going through congress for a few years now. But I'd say that one priority will be to give ourselves more clarity about the purposes of the CFEM [financial compensation for mineral exploitation]. Providing greater transparency on how these funds are being used and using them more to expand geological knowledge in the country.

Another priority issue is also to guarantee more resources to strengthen the ANM [national mining regulator], so that the regulatory agency has more professionals and a better structure. A strong regulatory agency helps attract private sector investment.

BNamericas: Regarding aspects of modernizing legislation in the sector, what do you consider important to address?

Soares: One of the points we need to modernize is environmental legislation. Currently, a mineral project linked to construction aggregates goes through the same licensing process as any other mineral.

We have to align Brazil's legislative agenda with the decarbonization of the economy. We have to make our energy matrix greener and that goes directly through mining. In wind energy alone, we have 11 related minerals.

Another issue that I also have to mention is strengthening our mining related to the production of fertilizers, since the country is heavily dependent on imports of fertilizers and the effects of the Russian war in Ukraine have shown that this is very risky.

BNamericas: One of the main concerns of companies and investors in the mining sector in Brazil is related to the threat of tax increases. What signs do you see from Brazilian lawmakers on that issue?

Soares: What I see in this new tenure is that there's a conviction among multiple political parties that we need to simplify the tax structure and not increase taxes for consumers and companies. I see that there's a consensus in congress today not to increase taxes in any productive chain in terms of what's being discussed in the tax reform.

The tendency that's forming in congress is that we need to be clearer about how taxes are being used. In the mining sector, we have to provide more clarity on exactly where the tax resources are being spent.

One issue to be discussed under the tax reform will be also the efforts to have an increasingly green economy, and the tax reform should also favor all those sectors and projects that involve more sustainability.