Canada’s Lundin Gold claims a success story in terms of winning community support for its Fruta del Norte (FDN) underground mine in Ecuador.

Together with EcuaCorriente's Mirador copper operation, FDN is the only industrial-scale mine in the country.

According to company figures, in 2021 Fruta del Norte represented 0.50% of Ecuador’s GDP, 37% of GDP in the Amazonian province of Zamora Chinchipe where the mine is located and 85% of GDP of the Yantzaza canton.

Lundin Gold began operations at the mine in November 2019 and says it has a useful life until 2034. However, due to the quality of the deposit and thanks to exploration, the company aims to remain in the South American country for around 50 years.

BNamericas spoke with the business sustainability manager of Lundin Gold Ecuador, Juan José Herrera, about how the company managed to gain the backing of surrounding communities.

BNamericas: How did you make the community's needs compatible with the economics of the project?

Herrera: Since Lundin Gold arrived in the country, a solid foundation of trust was established with the communities, with local authorities and obviously with national authorities.

It is important to remember that in 2013 Kinross, which was the owner of Fruta del Norte, decided not to continue with the project, but had already made progress in local purchases and hiring of labor, and there were several ventures and social investment.

But then, for almost two years, activity was minimal as it looked to sell the asset. That was felt at a local level and a kind of local economic depression set in.

The situation differs from other projects in Ecuador and even internationally, in Peru and Colombia, for example, where when companies arrive they face opposition from local communities.

In Ecuador when Lundin arrived there was a welcoming atmosphere. The community wanted Fruta del Norte to be developed because they felt the positive effects of the project and the potential it offered.

BNamericas: There were many expectations about the benefits that Lundin could bring. How did you handle them?

Herrera: Yes, there were many expectations from local players and communities. Hand in hand with expectations there were also questions, concerns and uncertainty about what the arrival of large-scale mining in the country implied.

For six months we sat down with members of the communities, basically from the Los Encuentros parish, to listen to absolutely everything they had to tell us.

It was a process of participatory dialogue in the so-called thematic dialogue tables.

Of the series of topics discussed, we prioritized eight, but the first priority for the population was always the generation of direct and indirect employment, through our purchases and social investment and economic opportunities. There were also environmental concerns about water, flora, fauna, agricultural issues, tourism promotion, and the way in which royalties were going to be used, among others.

This participatory dialogue process is what helped us create the solid foundation of trust, contributing to our education and training strategy and the creation of our local purchasing and contracting and community investment strategy, among other aspects, along with our sustainability model.

The dialogue tables are still in operation and constitute a very interesting case of success.

BNamericas: How did you balance environmental care and community life with mining?

Herrera: The leaders or decision makers of each area and the company's vice president of business sustainability accompanied the entire process and were aware of all the advances in environmental issues, including biotic recovery.

The company representatives, depending on the topic, participated in each of the tables and that was a key point. At the environmental table, for example, a summary of the progress of the last six weeks was given, information was given on land clearing, flora and fauna recovery campaigns, water management issues, progress in road infrastructure and how they went hand in hand with environmental management, among others, allowing communities to know how construction met the highest international standards.

For the construction part, progress was also reported, according to the schedule; what the demand for labor was going to be in the next six weeks, the purchasing figures and the purchases that were coming.

There was even an agro-productive table to define how our social investment could enhance some agricultural or livestock ventures.

BNamericas: You managed a concentric rings strategy. What did it consist of?

Herrera: Lundin prioritized local purchasing and contracting according to the proximity to our area of indirect influence because there is no one in Fruta del Norte's direct area of influence.

The rings are aligned to the administrative political division of the country: parish, canton, province, rest of the country. And the closer people and companies are to Fruta del Norte, the more priority they have.

After a long process, the rings were defined: 1 corresponds to the Los Encuentros parish and two additional communities located on what was the old road to Fruta del Norte, which is part of our closest area of influence; ring 2 is the rest of Yantzaza canton; 3, the rest of the province, and 4, the rest of the country.

These rings are taken into account for local hiring and purchases and social investment. The priority is ring 1. Due to the dynamics in Zamora Chinchipe, the Shuar and Saraguro indigenous nationalities are considered ring 1, regardless of where they are located.

We are pleased to see that many mining companies are taking this approach and are already calling their closest areas of influence rings.

BNamericas: What is the economic impact that Fruta del Norte has had?

Herrera: It can be measured in different ways because a mining project has very great potential to generate economic and social impacts, both at the local and national level.

The construction phase, which lasted from 2017 to 2019, had a very important impact in Yantzaza canton, in the province of Zamora and also at the national level.

At the local level, it is complex to develop suppliers because generally in rural areas at the beginning there is no capacity to comply with mining standards.

Lundin Gold, along with the Lundin Foundation [a non-profit organization], did important work to generate the development of local suppliers, but also did it at the national level.

Success stories were generated. For example, consortia were established between the Ecuadoran company Semaica and the Chilean company Mas Errázuriz for important activities in the construction of the tunnels in Fruta del Norte.

After generating these capacities in important local companies, there are now many that for future projects will be able to do it alone. At the time of construction this was not the case, but we worked to generate or promote those capabilities.

In 2021 Lundin Gold generated US$145mn in direct and indirect benefits for the State, paying US$29mn in income tax, US$36mn in royalties, US$22mn in VAT, among other items, which demonstrates the importance of mining.