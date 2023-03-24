Chile's government is preparing a national lithium policy designed to help the country move on from being a mere extractor and processor of the raw metal.

A key point will be the consolidation of a value chain that includes manufacturing components for lithium batteries, production of cells and batteries, thermal assembly systems, and a phase of integration with final consumers, mining minister Marcela Hernando told a seminar organized by the senate mining committee.

Lithium was a key income source for Chile last year, generating revenues of more than US$5bn for the State from leases to exploit lithium, income tax on sales and the specific mining tax.

Lithium accounted for 6.4% of total State revenues, according to a report by the autonomous fiscal council, an independent public institution in Chile responsible for monitoring and evaluating national fiscal policy. (Its report is available in the Document box in the upper-right corner.)

There is a consensus that action must be taken quickly and new players must be allowed to enter the sector, since only the private companies SQM and Albemarle currently produce lithium in Chile's Salar de Atacama.

Among several foreign companies keen on entering the domestic lithium industry is Texas-based provider of direct lithium extraction technologies, Sorcia Minerals, which has validated its methods at its own facility in Louisiana.

BNamericas speaks with Rodrigo Dupouy, company president for Latin America, about the current debate on lithium as stakeholders prepare for the new institutional framework.

BNamericas: What do you think about a mixed public-private system to boost the industry in Chile?

Dupouy: It's the best path for Chile at this time to take advantage of the lithium boom, so we're happy that the executive branch is clear about this. Private sector parties have the experience, knowledge and technologies to produce rapidly, so we're a key player in this, always with the State as an ally, so that Chile can benefit from domestic production of this metal.

It's important to point out that new projects have to be done with direct extraction and not with evaporation systems, since all this has to follow a sustainable path over time. At Sorcia Minerals we have the only technology in the world, already validated at the industrial level, for direct extraction at 90% efficiency and reinjecting up to 92% of the brine. We're ready and open to be partners of the State in this new process.

BNamericas: Given that creating a national lithium company takes a long time, how can innovation, technology, added value and new projects be promoted more quickly?

Dupouy: We need to act rapidly to seize the opportunity of current lithium prices. We're not opposed to the creation of a national lithium company, but we believe that it would be a slower process. The most effective thing is for another State company to take charge of this, be that Corfo, Enami, Codelco or another. We believe that the option of charging on profits and/or a specific royalty for each salt flat would be a good and rapid mechanism to get the industry moving.

BNamericas: Sorcia Minerals had plans to enter the Chilean lithium market several years ago. What have been the main obstacles?

Dupouy: The biggest obstacle to date is that it's a closed industry, because in 1979 lithium was declared a strategic and non-concessionable metal. That has to be changed urgently to start producing more lithium in Chile. That's why we are all awaiting the government's announcement.

At Sorcia Minerals we believe that new lithium projects in Chile have to be developed in a sustainable manner over time and, to do that, new technologies must be introduced so as not to continue evaporating the brine and generating water and environmental imbalances. At this point, direct extraction and reinjection have a fundamental role to play.