The credit and energy markets in Brazil are experiencing stress and strength, respectively, according to Caio Albuquerque, debt capital markets head at EQI Partners.

EQI is a financial advisory firm with 60bn reais (US$12.2bn) under custody and which has bank BTG Pactual among its partners.

In this interview, Albuquerque explains the financing outlook for the local electric power sector.

BNamericas: How do you evaluate the scenario for financing energy projects in Brazil?

Albuquerque: The energy and credit markets are somewhat antagonistic. The credit market is very stressed. There was a significant change since the beginning of the year, as an effect of [the collapse in the share prices of major retailer] Lojas Americanas and [Rio de Janeiro state power distribution concessionaire] Light [which is facing financial problems]. That generated increased withdrawals by investors and reduced new private bond issues.

On the other hand, the energy market is booming, especially in distributed generation [DG]. There’s been a gold rush in this market, where developers have made the most applications in a short period of time for connections to secure the wire usage exemption. Not all applications will be approved, but there will still be a lot of projects getting off the ground.

Once a project is approved, there is a 12-month period to connect the plant. So this creates urgency, especially for larger projects, which require a higher degree of leverage to be viable.

BNamericas: How is the centralized generation [CG] market doing?

Albuquerque: I’ve seen a sharp drop because the price of energy (PLD, in the free market) is very low. It’s difficult to close medium and long-term PPAs, since the consumers are buying in the free [non-regulated or spot] market, for two, three years [at 60 reais/MWh].

In DG, the limit per plant is 5MW. But there are groups that have 60MW to implement, one plant next to another. This is practically configured as CG, when the plants are in a single geography. But there are many cases of projects by the same group that are spread out over several states. And building several plants in different locations, with different engineering teams, dealing with different distributors, with different deadlines implies greater risks.

In a state like Minas Gerais, it’s already more difficult to get reliable DG contracts. Many are very short term, six months, for example, because there’s already a greater supply of generators. From the lender's point of view, this also constitutes a risk. For me, it’s better to have a long-term contract than to finance a plant that will start selling in the very short term.

BNamericas: São Paulo has recently surpassed Minas in DG. Is that also the case there?

Albuquerque: The point is that in São Paulo the demand is considerably higher than in Minas.

BNamericas: Which is easier to finance, DG or CG?

Albuquerque: DG, because the term to repay the debt is shorter. We do 10-year issues for DG. This hardly fits for CG, whose terms are 15, 20 years.

DG has more comfortable cash generation today, so it’s possible to amortize the debt earlier, also because the amount is much smaller.

BNamericas: What is the profile and volume of financing requests analyzed by EQI Partners today?

Albuquerque: We’re analyzing projects totaling around something between 80MW and 100MW, almost all DG. If all these projects were approved, we’d be talking about an investment of 350-400mn reais.

In addition to solar energy, there are projects for small hydroelectric plants [PCHs, 1-5MW] and mini hydroelectric plants [CGHs, up to 1MW].

BNamericas: No wind projects?

Albuquerque: Wind is basically centralized, and fewer requests with that profile have been coming in for us to analyze. But we don't rule out this possibility.

BNamericas: The low price in the free market reflects favorable hydrological conditions, which may change depending on the upcoming dry and wet seasons.

Albuquerque: Depending on reservoir levels, dormant projects could be pulled out of the drawer.

BNamericas: Why don't consumers today close long-term contracts in the free market, taking advantage of the downturn?

Albuquerque: Because hardly any generator will want to do that. There are those that sell energy at low prices to keep the plants active, but I don't believe that there is a 100% uncontracted generator selling everything at current PLD levels.

BNamericas: Any additional comments?

Albuquerque: We’ve been using the CRI [real estate receivables certificate] instrument a lot to finance DG projects. It’s seen very favorably because it’s income tax exempt and has a great guarantee structure. It's a mix of project finance, with a real guarantee.

In 2022 we carried out a debt issue of 47mn reais for a DG project in Rio de Janeiro, with a 10-year contract profile and a fine in case of breach of contract by the energy buyer. These are low voltage consumers, but with a high level of consumption.

And, this year, we issued 112mn reais, with the first tranche of 42mn reais. The rest will be issued over the next few months to build a total of 27MWp in Minas Gerais, with low voltage and medium-consumption consumers. These are short and medium-term contracts, with a fragmented base of companies.