28 companies participated in the data room organized by EP Petroecuador as part of the bidding processes to open closed wells and capture associated gas
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, May 26, 2022
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.