60 representatives of oil operators visited the areas of the Intracampos II blocks
This statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Ecuador was translated from Spanish by an automated system
The verification of access roads, crude oil transport infrastructure, secondary pipelines, oil processing facilities and lifting systems, was the main objective of the technical visit carried out from February 6 to 9, by 60 representatives of 11 private oil operators from China, Spain, Canada, Uruguay and the United States, interested in investing in the Intracampos II Round bidding process.
The agenda included tours of the facilities adjacent to the blocks to be tendered: Lumbaqui, Saywa, Tamya, Tetete Sur, VHR Este and VHR Oeste, located in the province of Sucumbíos.
Potential private investors learned first-hand the main technical details of the Intracampos II blocks. In addition, they received information on natural reserves and communities settled in the area, which allows analysis of the social and environmental component for hydrocarbon activities, in accordance with current legislation in the country.
The second cycle of technical tours to the Intracampos II Blocks will take place from February 27 to March 2. Twenty representatives of eight additional oil companies are expected to participate in this process.
Investors interested in participating in the second visit agenda must send, by Friday, February 17, 2023, an email with the details of the participants to the following address: rondaintracampos2@energiayminas.gob.ec.
The "XIII Intracampos II Oil Round" is currently in the phase of purchasing participation rights and downloading the Data Pack. Companies can access the data package until February 23 of this year.
The National Government, through the Ministry of Energy and Mines, promotes transparent bidding processes, focused on strengthening the national hydrocarbon industry, through new investments that strengthen the productive apparatus and substantially benefit all Ecuadorians.
