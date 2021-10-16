This MEM release was published using machine translation.

The Minister of Energy and Mines and the Executive Vice President of the Unified Council of Electricity Distribution Companies, led the signing of seven contracts for renewable energy projects, with national and foreign companies, which would contribute 420 net megawatts to the system and could reach 544 peak megawatts of clean energy.

During the event, held in one of the rooms of the "Club Julio Sauri" of the CDEEE, several of the investors highlighted the levels of transparency and speed with which these contracts were evaluated and approved, considering that, in the past, they took between one and eight years.

Speaking of the investment destined to these projects, which will be higher than 485 million dollars, Minister Antonio Almonte, considered a milestone to have signed these contracts because they stimulate investment in energy, generate confidence and fulfill the promise of change in the sector .

"These investors will give testimonies and will be promoters for the stimulation of new investments in the Dominican Republic in the area of energy, after having arrived at this process without any difficulty in terms of transparency and legality," he said.

Almonte said that due to the facilities received and the transparency of the process, the investors present would be the best promoters to stimulate the inflow of capital for investment in clean energy and thus transform the generation matrix by injecting renewable sources.

He affirmed that the construction of these projects will begin shortly in the different municipalities of the country.

The vice president of the Unified Council of the EDEs, Andrés Astacio, was in charge of signing the energy purchase and sale contracts with the participating companies, Koror Business SRL; Desarrollo Fotovoltaicos DSS, SAS; Levitals Grupo Inversor, SLU; Ege Haina, AES Dominicana Renewable Energy, SRL; Electronic, JRL and Natural World Energy Corporation, NWEC, SRL

The companies plan to develop their photovoltaic projects of between 42 and 120 megawatts in Azua, Peravia, San Cristóbal, San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata and La Victoria, in Santo Domingo Norte.

Dr. Astacio said that the signing of the contracts were part of the continuation of the energy policy established by President Luis Abinader so that the country has a renewable energy matrix with natural gas as a transition fuel.

He added that in the coming days we will continue working with other concessionaires in order to reach agreements that benefit Dominican society within a legal and transparent framework.

At the end of the event, the businessmen who signed the contracts for the production of renewable energies agreed that they had not participated in a meeting of this nature in the past, nor that it showed those levels of transparency in conducting their business.

Jaime Llinares, from Levitals Grupo Inversor, highlighted the government's effort to eliminate the bureaucratic obstacles of the past and congratulated the authorities for making this business effort a reality.

Michelle Reyes, Commercial Director of AES Dominicana, congratulated the authorities for the levels of transparency with which the contracts were handled, as well as the speed with which all the permits were processed, "something that was not seen very often."

The businessman Alfonso Rodríguez, representative of Electronic JRC and the Monte Plata Solar project, highlighted the effort made by the current administration to incorporate more renewable energy into the country's energy matrix. "We can classify this work done by the authorities as very good," said Rodríguez.

While Luis Mejía Brache, from Ege Haina, stressed that his company has a lot of experience processing permits and that the record time in which they were approved on this occasion "is an engine to continue investing in the country." "This is support for investors like us to continue investing in new projects and new investments," he said.

The Minister of Energy and Mines shared the main table, in addition to the vice president of the Unified Council of EDEs and several of its members and with the vice minister of Energy, Rafael Gómez. The process was notarized by attorney Carmen Chevalier.