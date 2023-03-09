This is a machine translation of Ambiental Ceará's press release

Around 5,000 assets and more than 100 Sewage Treatment Stations (ETEs) plants in Ceará are being mapped and cataloged using drones, GPS and 360º cameras. The technology used by Ambiental Ceará, through the Infra Inteligente program, by Aegea Saneamento, accelerates processes during the period of assisted operation of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for basic sanitation. The expectation is to anticipate the beginning of the works in the 17 cities of the metropolitan regions of Fortaleza and Cariri.

The Infra Inteligente program is an initiative by Aegea, a leading company in private sanitation in the country. “This tool provides a very detailed analysis, using the best in technology for mapping operational, civil and electromechanical equipment, using drones, precision topography and digital mapping of points, in which it is possible to identify from macro to the micro”, says Fernando Lima, executive director of Ambiental Ceará.

The detailed registration of equipment and operating units is one of the first steps towards mapping the physical structures that Ambiental Ceará is taking over. Around 80% of the assets in 14 cities, among the 17 municipalities served, have already been mapped by Environmental Ceará teams. The technology has already arrived in Aquiraz, Cascavel, Chorozinho, Eusébio, Guaiúba, Horizonte, Itaitinga, Maracanaú, Maranguape, Pacatuba, Barbalha, Juazeiro do Norte, Missão Velha and Pacajus.

Through the tool, digital twins of the stations are created, that is, a virtual reproduction of the units and equipment. Faithful replicas of the sewer infrastructure allow Environmental Ceará teams to view and analyze the equipment on a computer screen. With the 3D images, it is possible to visit virtually and frequently the installations of the cities served by the PPP.The teams are cataloging buildings, plants, treatment stations and elevators. “Work is also carried out to identify equipment such as pumps, motors, electrical panels, infrastructure and the condition of the treatment ponds. Thus, in a detailed technical report, information such as flow, pressure, equipment capacity and electrical condition are identified. At this moment, data is fundamental for us to take the next steps, such as the elaboration of projects”, details director Fernando Lima.

Each asset will have an identification, through a base code, making it possible to see the entire history of the structure and equipment, such as monitoring the useful life and predictability of maintenance. Infra Inteligente brings the operational unit into the office, concentrating technical information on a single platform that allows simulations, studies for future expansions and improvements, as well as increasing efficiency in preventive maintenance, ensuring ever more efficiency in the services offered to the population .

High technology at the service of sanitation

The Infra Inteligente program is focused on increasing operational efficiency, through a database containing 3D images of equipment and structures of sewage systems. The capture of images is done using drones and high-precision GPS. This technology enables the crossing with technical information collected through on-site visits, in addition to equipment with sensors that transmit data in real time.

“In Infra Inteligente, the concept of digital twins is used, which uses georeferenced photographs obtained by drones and processed by software, to represent physical structures, using Building Information Modeling (BIM), which means Building Information Modeling, as a standard of project. The presence of this technology at Aegea has already yielded awards of national and international recognition”, emphasizes Wagner Carvalho, leader of the Infra Inteligente program at Aegea.

Sewage PPP

Through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for sanitary sewage, signed with the State Government and the Water and Sewage Company of the State of Ceará (Cagece), Ambiental Ceará is responsible for the universalization of sanitary sewage in 17 cities of the metropolitan regions of Fortaleza and Cariri.

A total of R＄ 2.6 billion will be earmarked for works to expand, operate and maintain sanitary sewage systems. The investments will ensure that 1.1 million people from Ceará have access to sewage collection and treatment, promoting better health, human dignity and quality of life.