This is a machine translation of Anatel's press release

In March, Anatel Maranhão and Anatel Bahia employees took part in an action at the Alcântara Launch Center to ensure the safe use of the radio spectrum during the HANBIT-TLV launch, a South Korean rocket developed by the company Innospace under Operation Astrolábio.

This is the first private launch carried out in Brazil and marks the beginning of effective Brazilian participation in the satellite launch market.

According to the General Telecommunications Law, Anatel has the duty to supervise the use of frequencies. In this case, to ensure that the launch takes place without major unforeseen events, Anatel monitors the radio frequency spectrum to prevent undue interference that could compromise communications between the launch control center and the receivers and transmitters of the launched rocket.

Evaluating the event, Anatel's manager in the State of Maranhão, André Rodrigues Pessoa, noted that “Anatel's participation has been constant in Alcântara launch campaigns. The Agency's expertise was used, acquired through participation in major events, such as the 2016 Olympic Games, which has contributed to launches taking place safely, without interference."

For more details about the launch, check out the Brazilian Air Force institutional channel on YouTube, through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDYk6CUFDqI.