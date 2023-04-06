Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (Guyana v. Venezuela)
International Court of Justice release
THE HAGUE, 6 April 2023. The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, has today delivered its Judgment on the preliminary objection raised by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the case concerning the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (Guyana v. Venezuela).
In its Judgment, which is final, without appeal and binding on the Parties, the Court:
(1) Unanimously,
Finds that the preliminary objection raised by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is admissible;
(2) By fourteen votes to one,
Rejects the preliminary objection raised by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela;
IN FAVOUR: President Donoghue; Vice-President Gevorgian; Judges Tomka, Abraham, Bennouna, Yusuf, Xue, Sebutinde, Bhandari, Robinson, Salam, Iwasawa, Nolte; Judge ad hoc Wolfrum;
AGAINST: Judge ad hoc Couvreur;
(3) By fourteen votes to one,
Finds that it can adjudicate upon the merits of the claims of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, in so far as they fall within the scope of paragraph 138, subparagraph 1, of the Judgment of 18 December 2020.
IN FAVOUR: President Donoghue; Vice-President Gevorgian; Judges Tomka, Abraham, Bennouna, Yusuf, Xue, Sebutinde, Bhandari, Robinson, Salam, Iwasawa, Nolte; Judge ad hoc Wolfrum;
AGAINST: Judge ad hoc Couvreur.
Judge BHANDARI appends a declaration to the Judgment of the Court; Judge ROBINSON appends a separate opinion to the Judgment of the Court; Judge IWASAWA appends a declaration to the Judgment of the Court; Judge ad hoc WOLFRUM appends a declaration to the Judgment of the Court; Judge ad hoc COUVREUR appends a partially separate and partially dissenting opinion to the Judgment of the Court.
The full release that includes a history of the proceedings is available here.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Venezuela)
US imposes fresh Venezuela sanctions as Lima Group meets
US authorities have targeted the governors of four Venezuelan states said to be aligned with the government of Nicolás Maduro.
US sharpens Guyana election focus amid oil buzz
US President Donald Trump called on Guyana's government to uphold democratic institutions as the impoverished nation faces a potential constitution...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Tucano IV wind farm (Tucano wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Tucano VII wind farm (Tucano wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Josemaría
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: El Tigre
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Bridge over the Paraguay River between Carmelo Peralta (Paraguay) and Puerto Murtinho (Brazil) (Third Paraguay-Brazil bridge Puente de la Bioceánica)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
19 hours ago
- Project: Juruena
- Current stage:
- Updated:
20 hours ago
- Project: Tucano VIII wind farm (Tucano wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Acaray-Yguazú hydro plant rehabilitation and modernization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: William Allen Taylor Hospital (New Turrialba Hospital)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Randolph Harley Power Plant Modernization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Empresas Ferro
- Company: Engie Colombia
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Consorcio AFRY y Asociados
- Company: Onnet Fibra Colombia
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Vivix Vidros Planos
- Company: Elecnor Perú S.A.C.
- Company: SNC Ambiental
- Company: AGQ Labs
- Company: AGQ Labs