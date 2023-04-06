Guyana and Venezuela
Press Release

Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (Guyana v. Venezuela)

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 06, 2023
Legal issues / Legal Advice Politics

International Court of Justice release

THE HAGUE, 6 April 2023. The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, has today delivered its Judgment on the preliminary objection raised by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the case concerning the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (Guyana v. Venezuela).

In its Judgment, which is final, without appeal and binding on the Parties, the Court:

(1) Unanimously,

Finds that the preliminary objection raised by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is admissible;

(2) By fourteen votes to one,

Rejects the preliminary objection raised by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela;

IN FAVOUR: President Donoghue; Vice-President Gevorgian; Judges Tomka, Abraham, Bennouna, Yusuf, Xue, Sebutinde, Bhandari, Robinson, Salam, Iwasawa, Nolte; Judge ad hoc Wolfrum;

AGAINST: Judge ad hoc Couvreur;

(3) By fourteen votes to one,

Finds that it can adjudicate upon the merits of the claims of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, in so far as they fall within the scope of paragraph 138, subparagraph 1, of the Judgment of 18 December 2020.

IN FAVOUR: President Donoghue; Vice-President Gevorgian; Judges Tomka, Abraham, Bennouna, Yusuf, Xue, Sebutinde, Bhandari, Robinson, Salam, Iwasawa, Nolte; Judge ad hoc Wolfrum;

AGAINST: Judge ad hoc Couvreur.

Judge BHANDARI appends a declaration to the Judgment of the Court; Judge ROBINSON appends a separate opinion to the Judgment of the Court; Judge IWASAWA appends a declaration to the Judgment of the Court; Judge ad hoc WOLFRUM appends a declaration to the Judgment of the Court; Judge ad hoc COUVREUR appends a partially separate and partially dissenting opinion to the Judgment of the Court.

The full release that includes a history of the proceedings is available here.

