ArcelorMittal pushes back startup of US$150mn Las Truchas project
Luxembourg-based steelmaker and miner ArcelorMittal announced that it has pushed back the startup date of a US$150mn project at its Las Truchas iron ore in Mexico to 2H24.
The delay is due to slower progress in equipment deliveries and construction work, as well as holdups in obtaining the required construction permits, the company said in its 4Q22 report.
The company said its Mexican subsidiary is investing around US$150mn to increase annual production of pellet feed by 1Mt/y (million tons per year) to 2.3Mt/y a year and improve concentrate grades at the mine in Michoacán state.
"This project will allow the production of concentrates in the blast furnace (BF) route (2.0Mt) and DRI route (0.3Mt) for a total of 2.3Mt per year. The main objective is to supply ArcelorMittal México's steel operations with high-quality feed," the company said in its earnings report.
At the annual meeting of Mexican iron and steel industry chamber Canacero in November, the director of ArcelorMittal México, Víctor Cairo, reported that the investment is aimed at doubling iron ore production at the mine.
"The project is estimated to add approximately US$50 million of EBITDA upon full completion and upon ramp-up," the firm stated.
Cairo told Mexican press in November that the investment was already underway, that the goal was to become more self-sufficient and that the company was working with the government of Michaoacán state to develop Lázaro Cárdenas port as an alternative corridor to export to southeast Pacific-Asia.
The company, which moved its operating offices from Mexico City to Monterrey in 2017, began a billion-dollar investment in its plant in Lázaro Cárdenas that year, which included a hot roll mill that began producing flat products at the end of 2021.
"We also already produced iron rods and wire rods. Now we are a third Mexican alternative that can supply hot coil sheet and, in the future, what we see is that we are going to grow in that market because we want to reach 2.5Mt with that rolling mill," Cairo was reported as saying by daily Reforma in November, adding that the company planned to continue exporting steel slabs to the US.
In Mexico, the company is focused on manufacturing semi-finished products such as slabs, billet, wire rods and iron rods.
ArcelorMittal said in its report that net income for full-year 2022 reached US$9.3bn down from US$15.0bn in 2021.
Operating income for the year was US$10.3bn, down significantly from the US$17.0bn reported in 2021, primarily due to the negative price-cost effect, higher energy costs, lower steel shipments, negative conversion effect, and combined costs of impairment and exceptional items totaling US$1.3bn.
"Looking ahead, evidence suggests that the customer destocking we saw in the second half of 2022 has peaked, supporting apparent steel consumption and steel spreads. Although geopolitical uncertainty remains high, we remain confident in the strength and resilience of ArcelorMittal," said CEO Aditya Mittal.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals
Digging into Brazil's strategy to combat illegal mining
Sergio Leitão, the founder and executive director of sustainability NGO Instituto Escolhas, talks with BNamericas about how the government is looki...
Mining in Chile loses 20,000 jobs in three months
The fall was 6.9% in 4Q22 compared to 3Q22, but employment in the national mining sector rose 13.5% in the last twelve months, and 18.7% in the min...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Morión Mining 48
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Nueva Valdivia Substation Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cardenilla Mine Operational Closure
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Mining Pampita Mine
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Catemu Plant Operational Optimization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Cortadera Geological Surveys
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: New Camp Carén - El Teniente Division
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: OPERATIONAL OPTIMIZATION UNDERGROUND GRAIN MINE
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Hydraulic Fracturing Of 10 Wells In The Dorado-Riquelme Sub-Block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Modification reception and shipment of bulk minerals
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Exploraciones Mineras Andinas S.A. (EMSA)
-
Exploraciones Mineras Andinas S.A. (EMSA) provides mining exploration services to the state-owned Chilean miner Corporación Nacional del Cobre (Codelco). Incorporated in 2004, t...
- Company: Imec Ingeniería 360°
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Nexxo S.A.
-
Established in 1980, Nexxo S.A. is a industrial solutions company which offers services including chemical cleaning and flushing, maintenance of equipment and decoking. In 2013,...
- Company: Cerro Vanguardia S.A. (CVSA)
-
The mining company Cerro Vanguardia, S.A. (CVSA), based in Argentina, is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold and silver in the mining concession Cerro Vang...
- Company: Wealth Minerals Ltd. (Wealth Minerals)
-
Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Argentina, Mexico and Peru. The company's fl...
- Company: Minera Salar Blanco S.A. (MSB)
-
Minera Salar Blanco S.A. (MSB) is a Chilean JV established in 2016 to explore and develop the Maricunga lithium project, in Chile's northern Atacama region. The company is owned...