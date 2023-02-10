Luxembourg-based steelmaker and miner ArcelorMittal announced that it has pushed back the startup date of a US$150mn project at its Las Truchas iron ore in Mexico to 2H24.

The delay is due to slower progress in equipment deliveries and construction work, as well as holdups in obtaining the required construction permits, the company said in its 4Q22 report.

The company said its Mexican subsidiary is investing around US$150mn to increase annual production of pellet feed by 1Mt/y (million tons per year) to 2.3Mt/y a year and improve concentrate grades at the mine in Michoacán state.

"This project will allow the production of concentrates in the blast furnace (BF) route (2.0Mt) and DRI route (0.3Mt) for a total of 2.3Mt per year. The main objective is to supply ArcelorMittal México's steel operations with high-quality feed," the company said in its earnings report.

At the annual meeting of Mexican iron and steel industry chamber Canacero in November, the director of ArcelorMittal México, Víctor Cairo, reported that the investment is aimed at doubling iron ore production at the mine.

"The project is estimated to add approximately US$50 million of EBITDA upon full completion and upon ramp-up," the firm stated.

Cairo told Mexican press in November that the investment was already underway, that the goal was to become more self-sufficient and that the company was working with the government of Michaoacán state to develop Lázaro Cárdenas port as an alternative corridor to export to southeast Pacific-Asia.

The company, which moved its operating offices from Mexico City to Monterrey in 2017, began a billion-dollar investment in its plant in Lázaro Cárdenas that year, which included a hot roll mill that began producing flat products at the end of 2021.

"We also already produced iron rods and wire rods. Now we are a third Mexican alternative that can supply hot coil sheet and, in the future, what we see is that we are going to grow in that market because we want to reach 2.5Mt with that rolling mill," Cairo was reported as saying by daily Reforma in November, adding that the company planned to continue exporting steel slabs to the US.

In Mexico, the company is focused on manufacturing semi-finished products such as slabs, billet, wire rods and iron rods.

ArcelorMittal said in its report that net income for full-year 2022 reached US$9.3bn down from US$15.0bn in 2021.

Operating income for the year was US$10.3bn, down significantly from the US$17.0bn reported in 2021, primarily due to the negative price-cost effect, higher energy costs, lower steel shipments, negative conversion effect, and combined costs of impairment and exceptional items totaling US$1.3bn.

"Looking ahead, evidence suggests that the customer destocking we saw in the second half of 2022 has peaked, supporting apparent steel consumption and steel spreads. Although geopolitical uncertainty remains high, we remain confident in the strength and resilience of ArcelorMittal," said CEO Aditya Mittal.