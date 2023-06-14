Costa Rica
Press Release

ARESEP obliged to update the Variable Cost of Generation

Bnamericas
Regulator Tariffs

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Aresep statement

In response to the press release issued by ICE on Monday, June 12, the Public Services Regulatory Authority (ARESEP), once again, reiterates:

  1. The update of the Variable Cost of Generation (CVG) factor is in accordance with the current methodology, which has been applied since the end of 2019 each quarter. This update is not at the request of a party, that is, ICE does not decide if it wants to apply it or not.
  2. During the period of operation of the current tariff methodology, both reductions and increases in the final prices of electricity have been applied.
  3. For the quarter from February to April, ICE was recognized for thermal generation (using fuels) and energy imports from the Regional Electricity Market (MER) in the amount of ¢21.157 billion, of which ¢6.597 billion were for expenses in thermal and ¢14.560 billion for electric power imports. It is clarified that ICE is the only agent legally responsible for Costa Rica for both activities.
  4. The efficiency in the costs of energy imports and the benefits that can be generated at the country level by exports to the MER, are completely a function of the commercial efforts or strategies that ICE manages to implement, that is, the more efficient the ICE is with its commercialization strategies, the greater the social benefit will be reflected in lower amounts of electricity billing for subscribers in the country.
  5. It is important to keep in mind that there is a difference between the adjustment of the CVG factor that falls on the structure of costs and expenses of the distribution companies and the effect that users finally perceive in their billing. This applies not only to ICE in its distribution and public lighting rates, but to all electricity companies, which will have a differentiated impact.
  6. There is a combination of tariff results, since this application of the CVG coincides with the entry into force of the ICE tariffs, applicable as of July 1, 2023 (derived from an ordinary adjustment requested in 2021 that implied a 1.1% reduction in generation, 6.3% increase in transmission and a 3.4% decrease in distribution (only from ICE).
  7. The net effect on rates, by company, depends on what is resolved in the two cases: the extraordinary distribution adjustment for purchases from ICE (which applies only to the other 7 companies, except ICE) and the extraordinary CVG adjustment. The final effect on rates is less than the % adjustment in the CVG factor, since the latter applies to the cost of generation.
  8. Certainly, ICE requested that ARESEP, at the end of last year, carry out the settlement of the CVG annually (anticipating the possibility of an increase). This reform proposal is in process and the final proposal has already been submitted to the Board of Directors for possible approval and the public consultation procedure.
  9. The non-application requested by ICE is not applicable ex officio, since a methodological reform (which is being processed) is required within ARESEP.
  10. It is important to state that the CVG scenario estimated by ARESEP is less pessimistic than the one submitted by ICE. ARESEP estimated a lower increase than that referred to by ICE and also estimated a higher volume of energy exports for this third quarter, which is expected to translate into economic benefits for end users. Therefore, ARESEP reiterates its commitment to defend the Costa Rican consumer of public electricity service.

IDB, Green Climate Fund to Promote E-Mobility in Latin American and Caribbean Cities

IDB Approves $300 Million Loan to Underpin Costa Rica’s Decarbonization Plan

National agents who wish to participate in the MER must assume transaction costs

Central America power watch

ICE promotes application of binding dispatch in the national grid

Costa Rica reaches 98.58% of renewable electricity generation in the first half

Bill will improve the structure and strengthen MINAE

How to achieve deeper energy integration in Latin America

Grupo ICE will exceed 600,000 smart meters installed by the end of 2022

Central America energy watch

Peru's new social housing regulation divides opinions in construction industry

Chile launches studies tender for US$200mn bridge

US automaker GM interested in Brazilian mining sector

CELEC EP announces modernization of the Paute Molino plant

Cybersecurity becoming a strategic issue in LatAm – AWS expert

