Bnamericas

ARESEP obliged to update the Variable Cost of Generation
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Aresep statement
In response to the press release issued by ICE on Monday, June 12, the Public Services Regulatory Authority (ARESEP), once again, reiterates:
- The update of the Variable Cost of Generation (CVG) factor is in accordance with the current methodology, which has been applied since the end of 2019 each quarter. This update is not at the request of a party, that is, ICE does not decide if it wants to apply it or not.
- During the period of operation of the current tariff methodology, both reductions and increases in the final prices of electricity have been applied.
- For the quarter from February to April, ICE was recognized for thermal generation (using fuels) and energy imports from the Regional Electricity Market (MER) in the amount of ¢21.157 billion, of which ¢6.597 billion were for expenses in thermal and ¢14.560 billion for electric power imports. It is clarified that ICE is the only agent legally responsible for Costa Rica for both activities.
- The efficiency in the costs of energy imports and the benefits that can be generated at the country level by exports to the MER, are completely a function of the commercial efforts or strategies that ICE manages to implement, that is, the more efficient the ICE is with its commercialization strategies, the greater the social benefit will be reflected in lower amounts of electricity billing for subscribers in the country.
- It is important to keep in mind that there is a difference between the adjustment of the CVG factor that falls on the structure of costs and expenses of the distribution companies and the effect that users finally perceive in their billing. This applies not only to ICE in its distribution and public lighting rates, but to all electricity companies, which will have a differentiated impact.
- There is a combination of tariff results, since this application of the CVG coincides with the entry into force of the ICE tariffs, applicable as of July 1, 2023 (derived from an ordinary adjustment requested in 2021 that implied a 1.1% reduction in generation, 6.3% increase in transmission and a 3.4% decrease in distribution (only from ICE).
- The net effect on rates, by company, depends on what is resolved in the two cases: the extraordinary distribution adjustment for purchases from ICE (which applies only to the other 7 companies, except ICE) and the extraordinary CVG adjustment. The final effect on rates is less than the % adjustment in the CVG factor, since the latter applies to the cost of generation.
- Certainly, ICE requested that ARESEP, at the end of last year, carry out the settlement of the CVG annually (anticipating the possibility of an increase). This reform proposal is in process and the final proposal has already been submitted to the Board of Directors for possible approval and the public consultation procedure.
- The non-application requested by ICE is not applicable ex officio, since a methodological reform (which is being processed) is required within ARESEP.
- It is important to state that the CVG scenario estimated by ARESEP is less pessimistic than the one submitted by ICE. ARESEP estimated a lower increase than that referred to by ICE and also estimated a higher volume of energy exports for this third quarter, which is expected to translate into economic benefits for end users. Therefore, ARESEP reiterates its commitment to defend the Costa Rican consumer of public electricity service.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Costa Rica)
IDB, Green Climate Fund to Promote E-Mobility in Latin American and Caribbean Cities
IDB, Green Climate Fund to Promote E-Mobility in Latin American and Caribbean Cities
IDB Approves $300 Million Loan to Underpin Costa Rica’s Decarbonization Plan
IDB Approves $300 Million Loan to Underpin Costa Rica’s Decarbonization Plan
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Costa Rica)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Borinquen I geothermal plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Borinquen II geothermal plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Capulín - San Pablo hydroelectric power plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: El Quijote wind project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Reventazón Hydroelectric plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Las Pailas II geothermal complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: El Diquis hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Toro III Hydro Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Vientos de la Perla wind project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Central America interconnection Siepac
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 years ago
Other companies in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Transmissora Rio - Minas SPE S.A. (Transmissora Rio Minas)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Parque Eólico Serra das Almas V S.A.
- Company: Parque Eólico Serra das Almas I S.A.