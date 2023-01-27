Argentina’s wholesale power market administrator Cammesa awarded 90MW of transmission priority dispatch capacity from five renewable energy projects.

Twelve projects participated in the auction, corresponding to 4Q22. Two Chaco province solar projects were assigned without going to a tiebreak: Energías Renovables Las Lomas' 130MW Pampa del Infierno, which was awarded 25MW of priority dispatch, and Agro Industrias Baires' 100MW Villa Angela with 30MW.

The other three awarded projects advanced via a tiebreak. Those were Aconcagua E.R’s 25MW project in Mendoza, which was awarded 5MW; Generación Eléctrica Argentina Renovable’s 202MW San Luis Norte in San Luis province, which obtained 5MW; and Surland Cuyana’s 39.6MW El Carrizal in Mendoza, which won 25MW, according to Cammesa’s auction results.

Officials are planning to award wholesale power market renewables projects near centers of consumption to ease the burden on the transmission system and substitute diesel-fired generation. An associated auction, originally due for 2022, is pending.

PROJECTS THAT SECURED PRIORITY DISPATCH CAPACITY

Project: San Luis Norte (wind)

Applicant: Generación Eléctrica Argentina Renovable I

Project capacity: 202MW

Maximum capacity sought: 35MW

Province: San Luis

Transmission corridor: Centro

Project: Aconcagua (solar)

Applicant: Aconcagua E.R.

Project capacity: 25MW

Maximum capacity sought: 5MW

Province: Mendoza

Transmission corridor: Cuyo

Project: El Carrizal (solar)

Applicant: Surland Cuyana

Project capacity: 39.6MW

Maximum capacity sought: 25.0MW

Province: Mendoza

Transmission corridor: Cuyo

Project: Pampa del Infierno (solar)

Applicant: Energías Renovables Las Lomas

Project capacity: 130MW

Maximum capacity sought: 25MW

Province: Chaco

Transmission corridor: NEA

Project: Villa Angela (solar)

Applicant: Agro Industrias Baires

Project capacity: 100MW

Maximum capacity sought: 30MW

Province: Chaco

Transmission corridor: NEA