ARGENTINA

Local firm Semisa Infraestructura was awarded a contract to build a 12.6km road linking national route 12 and provincial route 5 in Corrientes province for 4.48bn pesos (US$21mn), or 68% higher than the reference budget, documents show.

The project is part of the access network of an upcoming bridge linking Corrientes with neighboring Chaco province.

Another tender for the network, involving a 20km road near Chaco’s capital Resistencia, received three bids in December, all of which vastly surpassed the reference price of 14bn pesos. Documents show that the evaluation committee recommended awarding the contract to Decavial, whose bid was 22.8bn pesos.

The bridge itself is expected to require 140bn pesos.

CHILE

Maule region approved a 20bn-peso (US$25mn) roadworks project that will be carried out by the local government.

The project entails improvements to Diego Portales avenue in the city of Curicó. Works include paving roads and bicycle lanes, improving drainage, potable water and sewer systems and landscape upgrades. The works will cover 69,000m2 of road and bicycle lanes, plus 3,180m2 of footpaths, the Maule government said in a press release.

Financing will come from a national fund for regional development.

PARAGUAY

Former public works minister Ramón Jiménez was charged with violation of trust in relation to his role in a failed BRT corridor for Asunción, which entailed a US$29mn investment and was never finished.

A judge in the Paraguayan capital also froze Jiménez’s assets, as well as those of another two former government officials, daily Última Hora reported.

Jiménez, who served in Horacio Cartes’ government (2013-18), is accused by prosecutors of starting construction on the failed project without authorization from the municipality of Asunción nor a final engineering study from contractor Mota Engil, as well as approving a 5.3bn-guaraní (US$740,000) price increase that allegedly broke the bidding rules.