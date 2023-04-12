Argentina awards roadworks contract despite bid exceeding budget by almost 70%
ARGENTINA
Local firm Semisa Infraestructura was awarded a contract to build a 12.6km road linking national route 12 and provincial route 5 in Corrientes province for 4.48bn pesos (US$21mn), or 68% higher than the reference budget, documents show.
The project is part of the access network of an upcoming bridge linking Corrientes with neighboring Chaco province.
Another tender for the network, involving a 20km road near Chaco’s capital Resistencia, received three bids in December, all of which vastly surpassed the reference price of 14bn pesos. Documents show that the evaluation committee recommended awarding the contract to Decavial, whose bid was 22.8bn pesos.
The bridge itself is expected to require 140bn pesos.
CHILE
Maule region approved a 20bn-peso (US$25mn) roadworks project that will be carried out by the local government.
The project entails improvements to Diego Portales avenue in the city of Curicó. Works include paving roads and bicycle lanes, improving drainage, potable water and sewer systems and landscape upgrades. The works will cover 69,000m2 of road and bicycle lanes, plus 3,180m2 of footpaths, the Maule government said in a press release.
Financing will come from a national fund for regional development.
PARAGUAY
Former public works minister Ramón Jiménez was charged with violation of trust in relation to his role in a failed BRT corridor for Asunción, which entailed a US$29mn investment and was never finished.
A judge in the Paraguayan capital also froze Jiménez’s assets, as well as those of another two former government officials, daily Última Hora reported.
Jiménez, who served in Horacio Cartes’ government (2013-18), is accused by prosecutors of starting construction on the failed project without authorization from the municipality of Asunción nor a final engineering study from contractor Mota Engil, as well as approving a 5.3bn-guaraní (US$740,000) price increase that allegedly broke the bidding rules.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Paraguay)
Paraguay moves forward with US$350mn highway PPP project
The authorities are working on the prequalification specifications for the project to duplicate the carriageway of Route PY01, whose tender is sche...
Paraguay cites land expropriations as biggest challenge in PPP push
Other areas for improvement include project promotion and risk assignment, the head of the country’s strategic projects office said during the Cana...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Paraguay)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Lot 3 San Pablo - Crossing Route PY11 (Habilitation and Maintenance of Agroindustrial Corridors)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Lot 2 Volendam - São Paulo (Habilitation and Maintenance of Agroindustrial Corridors)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: San Pedro Agroindustrial Corridor
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: South Multimodal Port (Paraguay River)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Guaraní Airport - Regional Load Hub
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Botanic garden viaduct (Costanera Norte II Ave. interconnection)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Asunción Costanera Norte (Phase II)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Ypacaraí - Asunción Commuter Railway (Asunción Light Rail System)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Route PY 02 (Routes 2 and 7 widening)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Omega Green biofuels complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Paraguay)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: BKM | Berkemeyer
- Company: Ilsung Construction Co. Ltd (Ilsung Construction)
-
Ilsung Construction Co. Ltd., the Paraguay subsidiary of South Korean Ilsung Corporation, was awarded a contract in 2014 for overhauling and paving a section of Road Nº8, also k...
- Company: Tecnoedil S.A. (Tecnoedil)
-
Tecnoedil S.A. is a Paraguayan construction company of road, civil and port works established in Asuncion in 1978; which is also the parent company of asphalt, concrete, pre-ten...
- Company: Rutas del Este S.A. (Rutas del Este)
-
Rutas del Este S.A is the concession holder for the construction and operation of Paraguay's Roads 2 and 7. The firm is a joint venture led by Spanish infrastructure company Sac...
- Company: Estructura Ingeniería S.A. (EISA) (EISA Estructura Ingeniería)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consorcio Ice
-
Consorcio Ice is a company formed by Edivi SA, Caldetec Ingenieria SRL and Ilsung Construction Co. Ltd for the execution of the Lot 2 Volendam - San Pablo project, which is loca...
- Company: Engineering S.A.
- Company: Caldetec Ingeniería S.R.L. (Caldetec Ingeniería)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Barrail Hermanos, S.A.
- Company: Consorcio Hospitalario del Sur