Argentina construction costs nearly double
Construction costs in Argentina have nearly doubled during the last 12 months, in line with high general inflation, pressuring the government’s public works plans in an election year.
In Greater Buenos Aires, construction costs increased 6.2% in January month-on-month and 97.9% year-on-year, according to statistics agency Indec.
Prices in Córdoba province rose 94.8%, the provincial statistics office said, while Buenos Aires province’s small and medium construction firms association Apymeco said local prices jumped 108%.
Mendoza's sector association Red Edificar reported a 7.25% monthly increase for January and 122% for January-December 2022.
Due to this situation, bids for public works tenders routinely exceed reference budgets. Offers for a recent roadworks tender in San Juan province were more than twice as high as the 4.5bn-peso (US$23mn) budget.
General inflation reached 98.8% in the 12 months ending in January, complicating price control efforts and the electoral chances of ruling Frente para Todos coalition, which is facing a negative outlook and internal divisions.
The government also planned to ramp up public works spending, with 418bn pesos allocated to transport and water projects in the 2023 budget.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Argentina)
YPF talks midstream projects, former minister warns of Vaca Muerta dollar access risk
The state-controlled Argentine hydrocarbons firm and sector peers are boosting oil and gas output in the Neuquén basin, which in turn is driving de...
Argentina: The General Administration of Ports accelerated its digital transformation with SAP and Baitcon
As part of a 10-month project, the General Administration of Ports completed the process of implementing the SAP S/4HANA Cloud suite, trusting in B...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: RIVADAVIA AVENUE COMPLETION OF SECTOR 1 BEARING AREA
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: STREETS IMPROVEMENT PLAN – BEACH SWEEPING
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: PROVINCIAL PENITENTIAL SERVICE 1 STAGE
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: LAGOON PARK
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: COASTAL URBAN DEVELOPMENT PARKING DOCK AEROBIC PATHWAY AND URBAN EQUIPMENT
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: PATCHING AND REHABILITATION WITH ASPHALT CONCRETE FMOPN 2020 MUNICIPAL EXP 30291/2020
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: USHUAIA GYM
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: ARTICULATED PAVEMENT IN DIFFERENT NEIGHBORHOODS OF SAN MIGUEL DE TUCUMÁN
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Alumine Cultural Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: RESTORATION AND ENHANCEMENT OF PLAZA CENTENARIO
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Tane SRL
- Company: China Gezhouba Group Company Limited Sucursal Argentina
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Sociedad de Transporte de Mendoza S.A.U.P.E. (Sociedad de Transporte de Mendoza)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Benito Roggio e Hijos S.A. (Benito Roggio e Hijos)
-
Benito Roggio e Hijos S.A., the engineering and construction subsidiary of Argentine conglomerate Grupo Roggio, provides feasibility studies, basic and detailed engineering, tur...
- Company: Contreras Hermanos S.A. (Contreras Hermanos)
-
Contreras Hermanos S.A. is an Argentine company engaged in the development of electric power, mining, hydrocarbons, industry and infrastructure projects. The Buenos Aires-based ...
- Company: Rovella Carranza S.A. (Rovella Carranza)
-
Argentine construction company Rovella Carranza S.A. engages in the development of projects nationwide for both public and private institutions, including highways, roads, dams,...
- Company: Wood Argentina