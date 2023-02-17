Construction costs in Argentina have nearly doubled during the last 12 months, in line with high general inflation, pressuring the government’s public works plans in an election year.

In Greater Buenos Aires, construction costs increased 6.2% in January month-on-month and 97.9% year-on-year, according to statistics agency Indec.

Prices in Córdoba province rose 94.8%, the provincial statistics office said, while Buenos Aires province’s small and medium construction firms association Apymeco said local prices jumped 108%.

Mendoza's sector association Red Edificar reported a 7.25% monthly increase for January and 122% for January-December 2022.

Due to this situation, bids for public works tenders routinely exceed reference budgets. Offers for a recent roadworks tender in San Juan province were more than twice as high as the 4.5bn-peso (US$23mn) budget.

General inflation reached 98.8% in the 12 months ending in January, complicating price control efforts and the electoral chances of ruling Frente para Todos coalition, which is facing a negative outlook and internal divisions.

The government also planned to ramp up public works spending, with 418bn pesos allocated to transport and water projects in the 2023 budget.