Argentina
News

Argentina construction costs nearly double

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 17, 2023
Inflation Elections Widening Works Costs Paving Works Logistics / Supply Chains Construction Contractor Company Economics
Argentina construction costs nearly double

Construction costs in Argentina have nearly doubled during the last 12 months, in line with high general inflation, pressuring the government’s public works plans in an election year.

In Greater Buenos Aires, construction costs increased 6.2% in January month-on-month and 97.9% year-on-year, according to statistics agency Indec

Prices in Córdoba province rose 94.8%, the provincial statistics office said, while Buenos Aires province’s small and medium construction firms association Apymeco said local prices jumped 108%. 

Mendoza's sector association Red Edificar reported a 7.25% monthly increase for January and 122% for January-December 2022.

Due to this situation, bids for public works tenders routinely exceed reference budgets. Offers for a recent roadworks tender in San Juan province were more than twice as high as the 4.5bn-peso (US$23mn) budget.

General inflation reached 98.8% in the 12 months ending in January, complicating price control efforts and the electoral chances of ruling Frente para Todos coalition, which is facing a negative outlook and internal divisions. 

The government also planned to ramp up public works spending, with 418bn pesos allocated to transport and water projects in the 2023 budget.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Argentina)

YPF talks midstream projects, former minister warns of Vaca Muerta dollar access risk

YPF talks midstream projects, former minister warns of Vaca Muerta dollar access risk

The state-controlled Argentine hydrocarbons firm and sector peers are boosting oil and gas output in the Neuquén basin, which in turn is driving de...

Argentina: The General Administration of Ports accelerated its digital transformation with SAP and Baitcon

Argentina: The General Administration of Ports accelerated its digital transformation with SAP and Baitcon

As part of a 10-month project, the General Administration of Ports completed the process of implementing the SAP S/4HANA Cloud suite, trusting in B...

Southern Cone infra watch

Southern Cone infra watch

Brazil hoping to have its first IDB president elected in November

Brazil hoping to have its first IDB president elected in November

4th Brazil-Argentina bridge receives green light

4th Brazil-Argentina bridge receives green light

Argentina to seek private investments for electromobility plan

Argentina to seek private investments for electromobility plan

Argentina launches railroad bidding for US$340mn

Argentina launches railroad bidding for US$340mn

How the LatAm logistics sector will build on the e-commerce boom

How the LatAm logistics sector will build on the e-commerce boom

Economic slowdown, inflation the main threats to recovery in LatAm air traffic

Economic slowdown, inflation the main threats to recovery in LatAm air traffic

Southern Cone infra and water watch

Southern Cone infra and water watch

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: LAGOON PARK
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 months ago
  • Project: USHUAIA GYM
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 11 months ago

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Contreras Hermanos S.A.  (Contreras Hermanos)
  • Contreras Hermanos S.A. is an Argentine company engaged in the development of electric power, mining, hydrocarbons, industry and infrastructure projects. The Buenos Aires-based ...
  • Company: Rovella Carranza S.A.  (Rovella Carranza)
  • Argentine construction company Rovella Carranza S.A. engages in the development of projects nationwide for both public and private institutions, including highways, roads, dams,...

Latest news

Mexico opens solar plant, kicking off renewable energy revolution in Sonora

Mexico opens solar plant, kicking off renewable energy revolution in Sonora

Argentine provinces announce fiber optics plans

Argentine provinces announce fiber optics plans

Argentina hydrocarbons watch

Argentina hydrocarbons watch

Digital Realty’s Ascenty expanding presence in São Paulo, Querétaro

Digital Realty’s Ascenty expanding presence in São Paulo, Querétaro

Colombia reports lower share of fossil fuels in energy mix

Colombia reports lower share of fossil fuels in energy mix