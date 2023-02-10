Argentina watch: YPF Luz US$150mn placement, Pampa Energía wind farm, generator remuneration
Generator YPF Luz, issued US$150mn in debt to help finance the company’s fourth wind farm, which will have capacity of 155MW.
The placement attracted double the amount sought, a statement said.
The US$260mn project, General Levalle, is planned for Córdoba province.
Project General Levalle I was awarded 38MW of transmission priority dispatch capacity in an auction corresponding to 2Q22. In a subsequent round, for 4Q22, the project sought 17MW but failed to secure capacity.
Another wind farm, General Levalle II, was awarded 37MW in the 3Q22 round.
Transmission priority dispatch is assigned to projects looking to participate in the Mater term market, where generators supply power under contracts with large users. Corporations with an eye on their green credentials and keen on securing supply at a favorable price are driving demand for electricity from renewable sources.
A lack of spare transmission capacity in some parts of the country is hampering development of the segment.
***
Hydrocarbons and power sector player Pampa Energía said it would invest US$500mn in a 300MW wind park in Buenos Aires province.
The plant will be the company’s sixth wind farm and ramp up its renewables portfolio to 687MW, a statement said.
In terms of renewables, Pampa has Buenos Aires wind parks Mario Cebreiro (100MW), Pampa Energía II (53MW) and Pampa Energía III (53MW) and wind park Arauco II, also known as Pampa Energía V, in La Rioja province (100MW).
Plant Pampa Energía IV, with capacity of 81MW, is under construction in Buenos Aires. Output will supply industry, a statement said.
Pampa is due to hold an investor relations call on March 13 when further details will likely be disclosed.
***
Wholesale power market administrator Cammesa, under a voluntary scheme, will dollarize part of the payments it makes to generators to facilitate maintenance outlay at some power plants, local media outlet EconoJournal reported.
Some gas turbine and combined-cycle plant operators are subject to a mechanism that establishes remuneration rates in pesos. Amid double-digit inflation and delays in rate updates, generators subject to this payment regime have been left without funds to carry out work, it said.
In December, it reported that more than 8.4GW of capacity was offline because of a lack of maintenance.
Installed capacity in Argentina stands at 42.9GW, with thermoelectric plants accounting for 25.3GW, hydroelectric 10.8GW, renewables 5.03GW and nuclear 1.76GW, according to data from Cammesa.
Installed combined-cycle capacity is 13.5GW and installed gas turbine capacity is 5.82GW.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Argentina)
'As we construct more pipelines for gas, we need to construct more power lines' – Vestas
Vestas is involved in several projects, including the 103MW La Buena Ventura wind farm, being built in Buenos Aires province by Italian-Argentine i...
Southern Cone watch: Climate change plan, grid management, transmission sale
A roundup of electric power sector news from Argentina and Chile.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: General Levalle I wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Intermepro Gen II solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: La Buena Ventura Wind Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Río Diamante - Charlone transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Añelo II wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Añelo I wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Carmen de Patagones Wind Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Photovoltaic park in en Río Negro (Consolmy Energy)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Colo-Michi Co multipurpose hydro project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Los Guiones multipurpose hydro project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: TermoAndes S.A. (TermoAndes)
-
TermoAndes is a power producer that operates a combined-cycle natural gas plant in Argentina's Salta province. The facility started operations in 1999 and has capacity to produc...
- Company: Compañía Mega S.A. (MEGA)
-
Compañía Mega is an Argentine company engaged in the separation and fractionation of natural gas and its components. Its main products include ethane, propane, butane and natura...
- Company: Renova S.A. (Renova)
-
Renova S.A. is an Argentine producer of biodiesel, glycerin, refined soy oil, as well as soy lecithin, soy flour, and soybean hull pellets. The company is a joint venture owned ...
- Company: Enel Green Power Argentina S.A. (Enel Green Power Argentina)
-
Enel Green Power Argentina S.A. (EGP Argentina), established in 2016 in Buenos Aires, is the local subsidiary of Enel's renewable power generation business line Enel Green Power...
- Company: Schneider Electric Argentina S.A. (Schneider Argentina)
-
Schneider Electric Argentina provides equipment for power distribution networks and industrial automation. It is the local unit of French firm Schneider Electric, which started ...
- Company: Sullair Argentina S.A. (Sullair Argentina)
-
Founded in 1981, Sullair Argentina is an energy company engaged in power generation for different South American markets. It also supplies equipment and machinery for the indust...
- Company: AES Argentina Generación S.A. (AES Argentina)
-
AES Argentina Generación S.A., a subsidiary of US power group AES Corp., is engaged in the generation and distribution of electric power. AES Argentina has a diversified generat...
- Company: Conuar S.A.
- Company: SOWITEC Argentina S.R.L. (SoWiTec Argentina)
-
SoWiTec Argentina is the local unit of German wind developer SoWiTec. The subsidiary is engaged in the renewable energy business, through construction and operation of wind farm...