Generator YPF Luz, issued US$150mn in debt to help finance the company’s fourth wind farm, which will have capacity of 155MW.

The placement attracted double the amount sought, a statement said.

The US$260mn project, General Levalle, is planned for Córdoba province.

Project General Levalle I was awarded 38MW of transmission priority dispatch capacity in an auction corresponding to 2Q22. In a subsequent round, for 4Q22, the project sought 17MW but failed to secure capacity.

Another wind farm, General Levalle II, was awarded 37MW in the 3Q22 round.

Transmission priority dispatch is assigned to projects looking to participate in the Mater term market, where generators supply power under contracts with large users. Corporations with an eye on their green credentials and keen on securing supply at a favorable price are driving demand for electricity from renewable sources.

A lack of spare transmission capacity in some parts of the country is hampering development of the segment.

***

Hydrocarbons and power sector player Pampa Energía said it would invest US$500mn in a 300MW wind park in Buenos Aires province.

The plant will be the company’s sixth wind farm and ramp up its renewables portfolio to 687MW, a statement said.

In terms of renewables, Pampa has Buenos Aires wind parks Mario Cebreiro (100MW), Pampa Energía II (53MW) and Pampa Energía III (53MW) and wind park Arauco II, also known as Pampa Energía V, in La Rioja province (100MW).

Plant Pampa Energía IV, with capacity of 81MW, is under construction in Buenos Aires. Output will supply industry, a statement said.

Pampa is due to hold an investor relations call on March 13 when further details will likely be disclosed.

***

Wholesale power market administrator Cammesa, under a voluntary scheme, will dollarize part of the payments it makes to generators to facilitate maintenance outlay at some power plants, local media outlet EconoJournal reported.

Some gas turbine and combined-cycle plant operators are subject to a mechanism that establishes remuneration rates in pesos. Amid double-digit inflation and delays in rate updates, generators subject to this payment regime have been left without funds to carry out work, it said.

In December, it reported that more than 8.4GW of capacity was offline because of a lack of maintenance.

Installed capacity in Argentina stands at 42.9GW, with thermoelectric plants accounting for 25.3GW, hydroelectric 10.8GW, renewables 5.03GW and nuclear 1.76GW, according to data from Cammesa.

Installed combined-cycle capacity is 13.5GW and installed gas turbine capacity is 5.82GW.