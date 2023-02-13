Argentine natural gas exports climbed 16% year-on-year in January after contracting 1% in December, according to data from national gas regulator Enargas.

The country piped 9.96Mm3/d (million cubic meters a day) to neighbors Chile and Uruguay last month, with the former accounting for 9.80Mm3/d. Of the total exported to Chile, 8.22Mm3/d was sent via the GasAndes duct, which feeds into Santiago’s metropolitan region and is edging closer to its 9Mm3/d summer transport capacity ceiling.

Argentine gas exports climb during the Southern Cone’s warmer months, when domestic demand slackens. Shipments tend to slump in the colder months of May-July, when domestic demand rebounds and domestic offtake is prioritized. Producers, however, are looking to ramp up output to support firm, year-round exports.

December’s export volume was 9.77Mm3/d, up from 9.40Mm3/d the previous month but down from 9.91Mm3/d in December 2021.

In December, exports accounted for 7%, or around 5Mm3/d, of gas sales in Argentina’s biggest hydrocarbons province, Neuquén, which sits over the largest chunk of the Vaca Muerta shale play and the Neuquén basin. The average price obtained was US$7.82/MMBTU, the province said in a statement. Last year Neuquén generated US$413mn in gas export revenue, up 679% on 2021, it said.

Tecpetrol, Pan American Energy, Wintershall Dea and TotalEnergies accounted for the biggest chunks of Neuquén exports, at 33%, 18%,16% and 14%, respectively.

Argentina produced 128Mm3/d of natural gas in December, down 0.3% year-on-year, according to a report from the General Mosconi institute energy think tank. The Neuquén basin accounted for 86.8Mm3/d, up 1.4%.

Neuquén’s goal is to reach a production rate of 150-160Mm3/d gas and 1Mb/d oil by 2030. Gas liquefaction facilities would likely be needed to support such growth.

The Argentine government is extending 2020-24 production incentives program Plan Gas to 2028 and, in parallel, seeking to contract additional output to help fill the future 22Mm3/d first phase of the under-construction Vaca Muerta gas pipeline. As part of the process, officials outlined benefits for Plan Gas producers that also export.

The average Plan Gas price corresponding to production-extension commitments to 2028 was US$3.54/MMBTU.