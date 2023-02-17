Argentine Río Negro province will build a wholesale fiber optics network along the so-called green hydrogen route.

The network will connect Punta Colorada, Playas Doradas, Aguada Cecilio, Sierra Grande, Arroyo de la Ventana, Los Berros and Sierra Pailemán and link to the larger provincial network.

State technology company Altec will lay the fiber, financed through non-reimbursable contributions from regulator Enacom.

Meanwhile, La Pampa will lay 300km of fiber optics to connect western localities. Financing details have not been provided.