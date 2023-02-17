Argentine provinces announce fiber optics plans
Argentine Río Negro province will build a wholesale fiber optics network along the so-called green hydrogen route.
The network will connect Punta Colorada, Playas Doradas, Aguada Cecilio, Sierra Grande, Arroyo de la Ventana, Los Berros and Sierra Pailemán and link to the larger provincial network.
State technology company Altec will lay the fiber, financed through non-reimbursable contributions from regulator Enacom.
Meanwhile, La Pampa will lay 300km of fiber optics to connect western localities. Financing details have not been provided.
News in: ICT (Argentina)
DIRECTV bets on neutral networks to offer connectivity services
The satellite TV company is seeking deals with Latin American players to reach more homes, BNamericas was told.
Argentine IT players demand predictability, better regulations
The industry invests US$2bn per year, but price controls are hampering companies' plans.
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
