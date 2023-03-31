Argentine satellite internet provider Orbith signed an agreement with state company Arsat to expand its Ka band coverage throughout the country.

The company will use the SES-17 satellite, which Arsat incorporated last July to expand capacity and to offer Ka-band broadband services.

Arsat has a third satellite under development, Arsat SG-1, whose main feature is Ka-band capacity.

Orbith plans to extend the coverage of the service nationwide in two stages. The first began in March and includes the provinces of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, Córdoba, Neuquén, Río Negro, La Pampa and Mendoza. As of June, the company expects to have coverage in the rest of the country.

"In addition to offering services directly, we are creating alliances with ISPs and cooperatives around the country so they can develop a profitable and scalable satellite internet business in their areas of influence, without the need for investment in infrastructure and with a totally variable business model,” said Agustín Lebrero, director of marketing and sales at Orbith, in a release.

Before the agreement with Arsat, the company offered services in only four provinces and part of Chile through Hispasat's HTS Ka-band Amazonas 3 and Amazonas 5 satellites.

In January, when it announced the availability of the service on the islands of Delta de Tigre and San Fernando, to the north of Buenos Aires, the company confirmed that it had ended 2022 with 10,000 customers.

Last year, Lebrero told BNamericas that he hoped to have nationwide coverage in Argentina and Chile during 2023. He also announced that he plans to expand to other Latin American countries.