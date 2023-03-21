This is a machine translation of Ascenty's press release

São Paulo, March 21, 2023 -- Ascenty, leader in colocation in Latin America, with 34 data centers in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia, has entered into a partnership to improve the processing of financial operations with WNB Comnect, a solutions company technologies in network infrastructure for electronic transactions.

After a year of planning and investment of more than R$2 million, the merger resulted in a 70% increase in the capacity of WNB Comnect's means of payment operations.

With the structure of Ascenty's data center in Vinhedo (SP), the largest in Latin America, WNB reduced data transport processing time by 13% compared to the company's historical average. The main reason for this performance improvement is due to the connectivity ecosystem linked to the main cloud providers in the world.

“Ascenty offers services at a level of quality that we consider essential for our projects. We highlight connectivity, international security certifications, commitment to deadlines and agile and personalized service”, says Ruy Rothschild de Souza, CEO of WNB Comnect. “This partnership reinforced our commitment to availability, flexibility and security, essential values that we bring to our customers and partners”, he adds.

Ascenty's initial forecast for delivery of the project was in November 2022, so that WNB could meet the increased flow of transactions at the end of the year, the most important period for retailers. Ascenty, however, managed to complete the expansion of the customer's capacity in early August, three months ahead of schedule.

WNB Comnect currently handles around 40% of electronic payments in Brazil, accounting for nearly 100% of traffic in some segments.

"The arrival of WNB represents a significant increase in excellence in offering network infrastructure for data transport and electronic transactions in Ascenty's marketplace, reinforcing our role as a promoter of new businesses in our digital ecosystem", says Vinícius Minetto, sales director from Ascenty.

About Ascenty

Ascenty, a Digital Realty and Brookfield company, is the largest provider of data center and connectivity services in Latin America, currently with 34 data centers in operation and/or under construction in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia, interconnected by 5,000 km of proprietary fiber optic network. The company was founded in 2010 and operates in the construction and operation of world-class data centers, serving the largest providers of cloud and technology services in the world, as well as customers in the financial, retail, industry, health and service integrators segments. To support its expansion, Ascenty relies on its shareholders -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a Canadian asset management company, and Digital Realty, the largest data center company in the world, with more than 300 units located in North America , Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. To learn more about Ascenty, visit the website .