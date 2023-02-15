Dealmaking in Latin America contracted last year, with both transaction volume and aggregate value down in the double-digits, according to a report from Spanish research firm TTR Data.

Technology has proven a bright spot amid dampened activity globally, linked to factors including high interest rates in the main markets.

In Latin America’s biggest economy, Brazil, the four subsectors with the highest number of transactions were internet, software and IT services; industry-specific software; business and professional support services; and other financial services. The technology-focused trend is seen in the other five jurisdictions, where banking & investment also ranks among the top four.

Last year political risk also played a role in Latin America: protests shook Peru, Brazil and Colombia ended electoral cycles by voting in left of center leaders, and Chileans rejected their draft constitution, easing fears over far-reaching changes.

Dealmaking activity appears to have got off to a faster pace this year when compared with end-2022, according to Latin America M&A specialist Felipe Junqueira from insurance brokerage and professional financial services firm AON, cited in the TTR Data report.

Forecasting that some snarled regional transactions may resume, Junqueira cited the importance of having a favorable investment policy environment in place.

In terms of regional dealmaking, total transaction volume and aggregate value were down in the double-digits in 2022. TTR Data reported 3,452 deals, down 10.7%, and total aggregate value of US$97.9bn, down 42.1%. Value was disclosed for just under half of the deals.

The company analyzes Latin America’s six main markets: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru.

Brazil was Latin America’s biggest dealmaking market, accounting or US$57.1bn and 2,387 deals. Mexico accounted for US$16.0bn and 422 deals, Chile US$14.7bn and 314, Colombia US$10.1bn and 266, Argentina US$4.12bn and 184 and Peru US$2.57bn and 109.

Overall, M&A transactions accounted for US$66.3bn, asset acquisition US$14.3bn, private equity US$9.3bn and venture capital US$8.07bn.