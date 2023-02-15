Mexico , Brazil , Peru , Argentina , Chile and Colombia
News

At a glance: The sector where LatAm dealmaking activity was strongest in 2022

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Elections Legislation & Regulation Statistics Politics Mergers & Acquisitions

Dealmaking in Latin America contracted last year, with both transaction volume and aggregate value down in the double-digits, according to a report from Spanish research firm TTR Data

Technology has proven a bright spot amid dampened activity globally, linked to factors including high interest rates in the main markets. 

In Latin America’s biggest economy, Brazil, the four subsectors with the highest number of transactions were internet, software and IT services; industry-specific software; business and professional support services; and other financial services. The technology-focused trend is seen in the other five jurisdictions, where banking & investment also ranks among the top four.

Last year political risk also played a role in Latin America: protests shook Peru, Brazil and Colombia ended electoral cycles by voting in left of center leaders, and Chileans rejected their draft constitution, easing fears over far-reaching changes. 

Dealmaking activity appears to have got off to a faster pace this year when compared with end-2022, according to Latin America M&A specialist Felipe Junqueira from insurance brokerage and professional financial services firm AON, cited in the TTR Data report.

Forecasting that some snarled regional transactions may resume, Junqueira cited the importance of having a favorable investment policy environment in place.

In terms of regional dealmaking, total transaction volume and aggregate value were down in the double-digits in 2022. TTR Data reported 3,452 deals, down 10.7%, and total aggregate value of US$97.9bn, down 42.1%. Value was disclosed for just under half of the deals. 

The company analyzes Latin America’s six main markets: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru. 

Brazil was Latin America’s biggest dealmaking market, accounting or US$57.1bn and 2,387 deals. Mexico accounted for US$16.0bn and 422 deals, Chile US$14.7bn and 314, Colombia US$10.1bn and 266, Argentina US$4.12bn and 184 and Peru US$2.57bn and 109.

Overall, M&A transactions accounted for US$66.3bn, asset acquisition US$14.3bn, private equity US$9.3bn and venture capital US$8.07bn.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (Brazil)

Brazil's top 3 sanitation firms up investment plans to US$8.6bn

Brazil's top 3 sanitation firms up investment plans to US$8.6bn

São Paulo’s Sabesp, Minas Gerais’ Copasa and Paraná’s Sanepar increased their respective investment plans as members of the government are proposin...

Minister says Brazil will have much larger infra budget for 2023

Minister says Brazil will have much larger infra budget for 2023

New transport minister Renan Filho said the infrastructure budget for this year will be around US$3.7bn.

What to expect from Lula on the environmental front

What to expect from Lula on the environmental front

Why the solar sector will become a pillar of Brazil's economy

Why the solar sector will become a pillar of Brazil's economy

Why asset manager KPTL is bullish on Brazil’s venture capital market

Why asset manager KPTL is bullish on Brazil’s venture capital market

São Paulo governor looks to speed up infrastructure projects

São Paulo governor looks to speed up infrastructure projects

Spotlight: Lula's first orders of business

Spotlight: Lula's first orders of business

Spotlight: Key members of Lula's cabinet

Spotlight: Key members of Lula's cabinet

Pelé's death briefly unites a politically divided Brazil

Pelé's death briefly unites a politically divided Brazil

Brazil to review Petrobras fuel price policy

Brazil to review Petrobras fuel price policy

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

  • Project: Sonora
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 day ago

Other companies

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: The Bank of Nova Scotia  (Scotiabank)
  • Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) provides products and services in the areas of personal banking and for businesses. In Canada, it serves more than 7mn customers throug...
  • Company: Cotel S.A.S.  (Cotel)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Protests, inflation hamper Peru's economy

Protests, inflation hamper Peru's economy

América Móvil targets over US$8bn capex in 2023

América Móvil targets over US$8bn capex in 2023

Argentina working to grant Shell investment regime benefits

Argentina working to grant Shell investment regime benefits

Bolivia's YPFB eyes reactivation of 40 wells

Bolivia's YPFB eyes reactivation of 40 wells

Fortuna Silver plans to invest in Mexico despite legal dispute

Fortuna Silver plans to invest in Mexico despite legal dispute