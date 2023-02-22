Press Release

By MATRIXX Software

FOSTER CITY -February 21, 2023 - MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, announced today that AT&T Mexico, one of the country's leading telecom service providers, has completed a strategic contract extension for the use of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform. AT&T Mexico chose to extend the partnership based on MATRIXX's proven simplicity of operation, self-service manageability and commercial transformation mindset. Launched in early 2022, AT&T Mexico will continue to leverage MATRIXX's cloud native, real-time commerce solution to deliver the next phase of its digital transformation. This includes expanding the commercial and customer experience benefits of its digital ambitions across its prepaid customer base.

"As a team, we are committed to delivering the best experience for our customers and our partners are key to making that happen," said Jerónimo Diez De Sollano, CIO of AT&T Mexico. "We've seen firsthand the agility that MATRIXX can deliver for our customers and our business. They've consistently demonstrated a willingness to go beyond expectations and help us realize the benefits of our digital transformation efforts, delivering solutions and results at a pace unmatched in the industry. We look forward to this next phase of our relationship with MATRIXX as we evolve our business to give our customers the best experience in-market and drive greater value for our business."

The new agreement will see MATRIXX extend its support of AT&T Mexico's IT transformation and modernization efforts. Building on successes to date, AT&T Mexico will leverage the agility of the MATRIXX platform to reduce operational complexity, improve time-to-market for new offers and improve customer experiences. Looking into the future, AT&T Mexico will also be able to harness MATRIXX's cloud native Digital Commerce Platform for its emerging 5G and public cloud infrastructure investments.

"As a company, we are singularly focused on earning the trust of our partners," said André Gunnberg, MATRIXX Software Chief Revenue Officer. "This latest extension of our partnership validates the collaborative spirit and relentless commitment of both our teams to innovate and deliver the improved experience that AT&T Mexico's customers expect. We look forward to this next phase of our partnership as we work together to scale our efforts into the future."

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and commerce solution proven at scale. Its cloud native Digital Commerce Platform provides network-grade, mission critical software that unlocks new network monetization opportunities. With its no-code configuration capabilities, MATRIXX empowers service providers with the agility necessary to easily develop, deploy and monetize new products and services. MATRIXX is the platform of choice powering many of the world's leading communications companies, IoT players and emerging network infrastructure providers. MATRIXX makes it possible to harness commercial innovation and on-demand customer experience to better compete and drive new revenue and growth opportunities across markets and verticals.

For more information, please visit https://www.matrixx.com/