Oracle Press Release

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

BARCELONA, Mobile World Congress — March 1, 2023 — AT&T Mexico is moving its critical IT and business processes to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to continue expanding the benefits of mobile internet for more than 21 million subscribers and enterprise customers in industries such as education, healthcare and banking across the country. With OCI, the leading telecommunications company will be able to manage OSS/BSS databases, analytics, and workloads more efficiently in the cloud.

“AT&T Mexico's transition to the cloud continues to be a strategic lever for the growth and evolution of our business, allowing us to complete end-to-end processes with the agility and scalability necessary to deliver connectivity services to a growing number of users”, said Jerónimo Diez de Sollano, Vice President and CIO of AT&T Mexico. “Oracle has been a reliable partner of AT&T Mexico; This collaboration is part of our digital transformation program and the search for efficiencies and new market opportunities”.

Building on OCI's capabilities in the Oracle Cloud Querétaro region, AT&T Mexico can run critical applications while meeting data residency requirements. In addition, AT&T expects to see productivity benefits and total cost of ownership (TCO) reductions over five years. This will have a positive impact on the company's efficiency and technological innovation, helping it to quickly adapt to market demand.

OCI helps telcos run, build, and optimize mission-critical workloads with total cost of ownership benefits through optimal price performance, low network egress charges, and consistent global pricing. In collaboration with Oracle, AT&T Mexico is creating more reliable and agile platforms, allowing it to offer innovative services to the customers it serves.

“Having customers like AT&T Mexico in the Oracle Cloud Querétaro region reflects the strong customer growth that OCI is experiencing across the country,” said Angel Alija, Oracle's senior vice president of Telecommunications. "We have the privilege of working with AT&T Mexico to develop the technological capabilities that will allow them to create more and better services that optimize the experiences of all their users."

Learn how we can help transform every part of your communications operation at Mobile World Congress, February 27-March 2, by booking a meeting here.

AT&T Mexico chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in May 2021.





About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications as well as a secure and self-contained infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), visit us at www.oracle.com