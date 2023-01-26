Cloud service provider AWS announced that starting this week three new local zones will be available, including one in Peruvian capital Lima and one in Querétaro in Mexico.

Local zones are part of the cloud infrastructure for users to deliver applications that require very low latency or local data processing. The third new one is in Lagos, Nigeria.

At the end of last year, AWS launched a local zone in Buenos Aires, the first in Latin America of six announced as part of a plan to launch some 30 new local zones globally.

In Latin America, AWS had announced local zones in Rio de Janeiro, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Lima, Querétaro and Santiago.

“We do not have an exact date, but we will continue to launch the others over the coming months of 2023,” Rafael Mattje de Carvalho, manager of AWS architecture solutions for the public sector in Latin America and the Caribbean, previously told BNamericas.

The executive also highlighted the growth opportunity for local AWS zones, especially among customers who are looking to migrate their mainframes.

Outside of the United States, AWS has local zones in 12 metropolitan areas, including Buenos Aires and Santiago. The company has 16 local zones in the US.